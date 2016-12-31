Karl Vilips, Somi Lee win Junior Orange Bowl with big finishes

Both divisions of the 2016 Junior Orange Bowl International came down to the wire and both winners would close out in style.

Australia’s Karl Vilips and Somi Lee from South Korea each posted a one-shot victory Friday at the Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Fla., closing out emphatically.

On a windy final day, Vilips couldn’t shake free for almost the entire day. Starting the final round tied for the lead at 10 under with defending champion Kristoffer Reitan, the Aussie remained deadlocked with the Norwegian as well as France’s Edgar Catherine as they entered the final hole.

And then Vilips put his foot down. On the closing par 5, he faced a 25-yard pitch that would skip twice and drop into the cup for an eagle. Game over.

That pushed Vilips to 12 under (courtesy of a closing 2-under 69) and a monumental one-shot win. Vilips opened the week in 65, posting a wire-to-wire victory for the week.

“It feels fantastic,” Vilips said of his win. “I did not have a lot good stuff today. My driving was off and my putting was a struggle and I was never able to get anything going. But well, that one shot really changes everything and I’m absolutely delighted.”

The 15-year-old 2020 prospect ultimately defeated Catherine by one and Reitan by two. Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, the 2014 champion, finished fourth at 9 under.

On the girls side, Lee didn’t close with eagle. No, she had to settle for a birdie-birdie finish to post a closing even-par 71 and capture the title by a single shot at 7 under. France’s Agathe Laisne also birdied the final two holes, but proved to come up just one shot short in solo second.

Lee, 17, entered the final round with the lead but would bogey her first two holes before catching her footing with three birdies from Nos. 3-6.

She matched or broke par in all four rounds this week.

“This is my first tournament outside my home country,” Lee said through an interpreter. “and I’ve been very nervous. So obviously I’m delighted to have played well when it mattered.”

Laisne also finished runner-up last year. Canada’s Monet Chun finished a distant third at even par, seven shots behind Lee. Rising star Alexa Pano placed seventh at 7 over.

– Information from the Junior Orange Bowl was used in this report.