Things we'd like to see in golf this year

Chances are you just finished exhaling from all that was 2016 in the world of golf.

But hey, there’s good news and bad news.

First, the bad: winter break is over. Now, the good: golf is back.

The PGA Tour will resume its 2016-17 season this week at Kapalua, and the start of other tours, as well as college, amateur and junior tournaments, won’t be far behind.

Last year was pretty good – exciting major finishes, the PGA Tour’s first 58, a thrilling Ryder Cup and NCAA Championship. Oh, and the return of Tiger Woods.

But how can this year be better? Golfweek has come up with a list.

Here are the things we’d like to see in 2017:

• • •

We’d like to see World No. 1 Jason Day get through 2017 injury-free.

We’d like to see Phil Mickelson win again.

We’d like to see every one of the top 100 players in the world show up to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, paying respect to all that Palmer did for golf.

We’d like to see someone shoot another 58 – or better yet, a 57. Sorry, Jim Furyk.

We’d like to see someone break 60 in college golf. Yes, there still has yet to be a 59 on that level, though Yale’s Li Wang did shoot 60 this fall.

We’d like to see what equipment Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Michelle Wie and other Nike staff players switch to now that they are free agents. Nike announced it is out of the golf equipment business last August.

We’d like to see Stanford senior Maverick McNealy break the school’s all-time wins record. McNealy is currently tied with Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers at 11.

We’d like to see kid talent Billy Jenkins interview Tiger Woods. We know Rory McIlroy will second that.

We’d like to see Ernie Els collect his 20th PGA Tour title.

We’d like to see Bubba Watson play a green ball at the Masters. He is rumored to be switching to a Volvik ball in 2017.

We’d like to see Andrew “Beef” Johnston at #SB2K17. Our money is on Beef winning any sort of drinking contest.

We’d like to see Michelle Wie win again. Obviously.

We’d like to see Jordan Spieth recapture his 2015 form at the majors.

We’d like to see a tight contest down the stretch at the raucous Solheim Cup in Iowa, with a heavy dose of good sportsmanship. A singles showdown between Cristie Kerr and Suzann Pettersen would be the icing.

We’d like to see a junior golfer make the U.S. Walker Cup team. Top-ranked junior Noah Goodwin seems to have the best chance as of now.

We’d like to see a list of the clubs played on each shot added to scorecards for PGA Tour players. It would make stats more meaningful if we could match distances and clubs.

We’d like to see more Americans win on the LPGA. Only two triumphed in 2016 (Lexi Thompson and Brittany Lang).

We’d like to see politics stay out of the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National. Let the women have the stage.

We’d like to see more tournaments take chances with different formats, as Zurich (two-man teams) has. Or better yet: the PGA Tour and LPGA roll out plans for a mixed event.

We’d like to see who is going to buy TaylorMade, Adams and Ashworth. Adidas has been trying to sell the companies since last summer.

We’d like to see Tiger Woods win again. And we’d LOVE to see him do it at Augusta National.

– Jeff Babineau, Beth Ann Nichols, Lance Ringler, David Dusek and Brentley Romine