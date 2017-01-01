Jason Day officially joins Nike Golf

As the clock struck 12, the ball in New York City’s Times Square dropped and 2017 began, Jason Day’s clothing and footwear deal changed. The world’s No. 1 player has officially become a member of the Nike Golf staff and will wear the company’s gear when he tees it up at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii, this week.

“Joining Nike is a dream come true,” Day said in a press release. “The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes. I’m honored and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels.”

Terms of the multiyear deal were not disclosed. It was reported first by ESPN’s Darren Rovell in August that a deal between Nike and Day was in the works. Other members of Nike’s soft-goods staff include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey. Nike announced in August that it no longer would make clubs and golf balls.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the Nike Golf team and our family of athletes,” said Daric Ashford, president of Nike Golf, in the news release. “He’s an incredible player who has demonstrated tremendous work ethic and amazing resilience over the course of his career. We’re excited to help him chase more championships in the coming years.”

Day, 28, won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Match Play Championship and the Players Championship in 2016. He re-signed a contract in September to continue using TaylorMade equipment and balls.