Notah Begay III expecting 'at least' one win for Tiger Woods in 2017

The past year produced some incredible golf moments. Pat Reed’s showdown with Rory McIlroy at the Ryder Cup and Henrik Stenson’s shootout with Phil Mickelson at the British Open will be remembered for decades. But golf was devoid of its biggest name for most of 2016, with Tiger Woods sidelined until the Hero World Challenge in December.

Now at 41 years of age, Woods is looking to retake center stage in 2017. Friend and long-time pro Notah Begay III expects him to do just that.

“I expect him to have at least one win next year, based upon what I’ve seen,” Begay said in a New York Times story. “It’s just a matter of getting some more competitive rounds.”

Woods showed signs of rust at the Hero World Challenge but produced flashes of brilliance as well, finishing 15th in the elite 18-man field.

“I don’t think anybody in the inner circle, including Tiger, could have been happier,” Begay said.

A former teammate of Woods’ at Stanford, Begay said he liked what he saw from Tiger’s short game around the green and bunker play. He was inconsistent off the tee, but that’s to be expected after a 15-month hiatus. Begay also said Tiger looked uncomfortable with the 3-wood, but there’s nothing he saw that isn’t correctable in the new year.

“For him to go out and make more birdies than anybody else in the field after being on the shelf for 15 months was quite remarkable,” Begay said. “He’s seeing some definite returns on the time that he’s put in with regard to his recovery.”

Woods is set to play the Genesis Open at Riviera next month and could return sooner than that. He will be the main act regardless of results, but we can’t imagine the excitement around golf in 2017 should Begay’s prediction come to fruition with Tiger taking home victory No. 80.