PGA Tour futures gambling odds, prop bets and more for 2017

From high-stakes practice rounds to European sports books (remember Rory McIlroy’s father’s British Open payday?), gambling and golf have a long history.

Futures wagers are a good way to gauge expectations for certain players in the coming year, with odds set on everything from World No. 1 at the end of the year to whether or not Bryson DeChambeau will win a PGA Tour event using that unconventional side-saddle putting stroke.

Courtesy of Bookmaker.eu, here’s a list of all futures and prop bets for 2017.

For the uninitiated, +200 means a $100 dollar wager would pay out $200. A line of -200 means the better must wager $200 to receive a $100 payout.

Who will be No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings on December 31, 2017?

Rory McIlroy +200

Jason Day +300

Dustin Johnson +400

Henrik Stenson +500

Jordan Spieth +550

Hideki Matsuyama +800

Adam Scott +1200

Bubba Watson +1700

Patrick Reed +2200

Rickie Fowler +2500

Phil Mickelson +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Sergio Garcia +5500

FIELD +6000

Golfer with best ranking in World Golf Rankings on December 31, 2017?

Rory McIlroy +150

Jordan Spieth +230

Jason Day +280

Dustin Johnson +300

Hideki Matsuyama +700

Patrick Reed +1500

2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Ollie Schniederjans +300

Wesley Bryan +450

Grayson Murray +550

J.J. Spain +1200

Brian Campbell +1200

JT Poston +1500

Trey Mulling +2500

C.T. Pan +3500

FIELD -135

Who will be named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain?

Jim Furyk -110

Davis Love III +250

Fred Couples +300

Tiger Woods +800

Jay Haas +1500

Paul Azinger +2000

Mark O’Meara +2000

David Toms +2500

Hal Sutton +3000

Will Phil Mickelson win a PGA Tour event in 2017?

YES +400

NO -500

Will Hideki Matsuyama win a major in 2017?

YES +1000

NO -2000

Will Patrick Reed finish in the top 10 at a major championship in 2017?

YES +155

NO -180

Will Bryson DeChambeau win a PGA Tour event using side-saddle putting stroke in 2017?

YES +1500

NO -3500

Will Jason Day withdraw from a tournament due to injury in 2017?

YES +120

NO -140

Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017

Dustin Johnson +100

Rory McIlroy -120

Hideki Matsuyama +145

Rory McIlroy -170

Hideki Matsuyama +145

Rory McIlroy -170

Rickie Fowler -110

Phil Mickelson -110

Rickie Fowler -110

Phil Mickelson -110

Jordan Spieth -180

Patrick Reed +155

Jordan Spieth -180

Patrick Reed +155

Jason Day -105

Jordan Spieth -115

Jason Day -105

Jordan Spieth -115

Dustin Johnson -120

Hideki Matsuyama +100

Dustin Johnson -120

Hideki Matsuyama +100