PGA Tour futures gambling odds, prop bets and more for 2017

From high-stakes practice rounds to European sports books (remember Rory McIlroy’s father’s British Open payday?), gambling and golf have a long history.
Futures wagers are a good way to gauge expectations for certain players in the coming year, with odds set on everything from World No. 1 at the end of the year to whether or not Bryson DeChambeau will win a PGA Tour event using that unconventional side-saddle putting stroke.
Courtesy of Bookmaker.eu, here’s a list of all futures and prop bets for 2017.
For the uninitiated, +200 means a $100 dollar wager would pay out $200. A line of -200 means the better must wager $200 to receive a $100 payout.
Who will be No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings on December 31, 2017?
Rory McIlroy +200
Jason Day +300
Dustin Johnson +400
Henrik Stenson +500
Jordan Spieth +550
Hideki Matsuyama +800
Adam Scott +1200
Bubba Watson +1700
Patrick Reed +2200
Rickie Fowler +2500
Phil Mickelson +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Sergio Garcia +5500
FIELD +6000
Golfer with best ranking in World Golf Rankings on December 31, 2017?
Rory McIlroy +150
Jordan Spieth +230
Jason Day +280
Dustin Johnson +300
Hideki Matsuyama +700
Patrick Reed +1500
2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year
Ollie Schniederjans +300
Wesley Bryan +450
Grayson Murray +550
J.J. Spain +1200
Brian Campbell +1200
JT Poston +1500
Trey Mulling +2500
C.T. Pan +3500
FIELD -135
Who will be named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain?
Jim Furyk -110
Davis Love III +250
Fred Couples +300
Tiger Woods +800
Jay Haas +1500
Paul Azinger +2000
Mark O’Meara +2000
David Toms +2500
Hal Sutton +3000
Will Phil Mickelson win a PGA Tour event in 2017?
YES +400
NO -500
Will Hideki Matsuyama win a major in 2017?
YES +1000
NO -2000
Will Patrick Reed finish in the top 10 at a major championship in 2017?
YES +155
NO -180
Will Bryson DeChambeau win a PGA Tour event using side-saddle putting stroke in 2017?
YES +1500
NO -3500
Will Jason Day withdraw from a tournament due to injury in 2017?
YES +120
NO -140
Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017
Dustin Johnson +100
Rory McIlroy -120
Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017
Hideki Matsuyama +145
Rory McIlroy -170
Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017
Rickie Fowler -110
Phil Mickelson -110
Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017
Jordan Spieth -180
Patrick Reed +155
Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017
Jason Day -105
Jordan Spieth -115
Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017
Dustin Johnson -120
Hideki Matsuyama +100
Comments