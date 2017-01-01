Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour futures gambling odds, prop bets and more for 2017

Rory McIlroy, Nike.

PGA Tour futures gambling odds, prop bets and more for 2017

PGA Tour

PGA Tour futures gambling odds, prop bets and more for 2017

From high-stakes practice rounds to European sports books (remember Rory McIlroy’s father’s British Open payday?), gambling and golf have a long history.

Futures wagers are a good way to gauge expectations for certain players in the coming year, with odds set on everything from World No. 1 at the end of the year to whether or not Bryson DeChambeau will win a PGA Tour event using that unconventional side-saddle putting stroke.

Courtesy of Bookmaker.eu, here’s a list of all futures and prop bets for 2017.

For the uninitiated, +200 means a $100 dollar wager would pay out $200. A line of -200 means the better must wager $200 to receive a $100 payout.

Who will be No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings on December 31, 2017?

Rory McIlroy +200
Jason Day +300
Dustin Johnson +400
Henrik Stenson +500
Jordan Spieth +550
Hideki Matsuyama +800
Adam Scott +1200
Bubba Watson +1700
Patrick Reed +2200
Rickie Fowler +2500
Phil Mickelson +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Sergio Garcia +5500
FIELD +6000

Golfer with best ranking in World Golf Rankings on December 31, 2017?

Rory McIlroy +150
Jordan Spieth +230
Jason Day +280
Dustin Johnson +300
Hideki Matsuyama +700
Patrick Reed +1500

2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Ollie Schniederjans +300
Wesley Bryan +450
Grayson Murray +550
J.J. Spain +1200
Brian Campbell +1200
JT Poston +1500
Trey Mulling +2500
C.T. Pan +3500
FIELD -135

Who will be named 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain?

Jim Furyk -110
Davis Love III +250
Fred Couples +300
Tiger Woods +800
Jay Haas +1500
Paul Azinger +2000
Mark O’Meara +2000
David Toms +2500
Hal Sutton +3000

Will Phil Mickelson win a PGA Tour event in 2017?

YES +400
NO -500

Will Hideki Matsuyama win a major in 2017?

YES +1000
NO -2000

Will Patrick Reed finish in the top 10 at a major championship in 2017?

YES +155
NO -180

Will Bryson DeChambeau win a PGA Tour event using side-saddle putting stroke in 2017?

YES +1500
NO -3500

Will Jason Day withdraw from a tournament due to injury in 2017?

YES +120
NO -140

Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017

Dustin Johnson +100
Rory McIlroy -120

Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017

Hideki Matsuyama +145
Rory McIlroy -170

Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017

Rickie Fowler -110
Phil Mickelson -110

Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017

Jordan Spieth -180
Patrick Reed +155

Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017

Jason Day -105
Jordan Spieth -115

Most PGA Tour/European Tour event victories in 2017

Dustin Johnson -120
Hideki Matsuyama +100

, PGA Tour

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home