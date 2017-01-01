Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: Pro golfers celebrate New Year 2017

anna-nordqvist-new-years

PHOTOS: Pro golfers celebrate New Year 2017

Professional

PHOTOS: Pro golfers celebrate New Year 2017

Happy New Year! 2017 is officially upon us.

Here is how pro golfers celebrated the ringing in of the New Year.

Bye bye 2016….. 👋🏻👊🏻😝

A photo posted by Paula Creamer Heath (@paulacreamer1) on

Seriously tho. #HappyNewYear 😜😎😘💚 #2017

A photo posted by Alejandra Llaneza (@alellaneza) on

Happy New Year !!! 💥💥💥 #mydubai @jumeirahgroup

A video posted by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

Professional

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home