Subscribe to Golfweek for just $19.95 golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2016 SBS Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

Patrick Reed

2016 SBS Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

Fantasy

2016 SBS Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s SBS Tournament of Champions? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Players Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
Jason Day 1 1
Dustin Johnson 2 3
Jordan Spieth 5 5
Hideki Matsuyama 9 6
Patrick Reed 23 8
Bubba Watson 24 10
Branden Grace 47 17
Russell Knox 26 18
Jimmy Walker 92 21
Justin Thomas 53 22
Brandt Snedeker 20 28
Daniel Berger 19 34
Ryan Moore 28 35
William McGirt 66 51
Si Woo Kim 75 54
Brendan Steele 46 59
Jason Dufner 27 62
James Hahn 131 63
Charley Hoffman 77 66
Jhonattan Vegas 67 71
Fabian Gomez 186 82
Tony Finau 96 88
Jim Herman 180 91
Mackenzie Hughes 197 110
Pat Perez 111 118
Aaron Baddeley 124 130
Rod Pampling 115 131
Vaughn Taylor 165 132
Billy Hurley III 166 133
Brian Stuard 262 170
Cody Gribble 369 204
Greg Chalmers 364 280

, , , , Fantasy

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home