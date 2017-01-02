2016 SBS Tournament of Champions field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s SBS Tournament of Champions? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Players
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Jason Day
|1
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|2
|3
|Jordan Spieth
|5
|5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9
|6
|Patrick Reed
|23
|8
|Bubba Watson
|24
|10
|Branden Grace
|47
|17
|Russell Knox
|26
|18
|Jimmy Walker
|92
|21
|Justin Thomas
|53
|22
|Brandt Snedeker
|20
|28
|Daniel Berger
|19
|34
|Ryan Moore
|28
|35
|William McGirt
|66
|51
|Si Woo Kim
|75
|54
|Brendan Steele
|46
|59
|Jason Dufner
|27
|62
|James Hahn
|131
|63
|Charley Hoffman
|77
|66
|Jhonattan Vegas
|67
|71
|Fabian Gomez
|186
|82
|Tony Finau
|96
|88
|Jim Herman
|180
|91
|Mackenzie Hughes
|197
|110
|Pat Perez
|111
|118
|Aaron Baddeley
|124
|130
|Rod Pampling
|115
|131
|Vaughn Taylor
|165
|132
|Billy Hurley III
|166
|133
|Brian Stuard
|262
|170
|Cody Gribble
|369
|204
|Greg Chalmers
|364
|280
