Bubba Ball 2017: Watson switches to Volvik golf ball

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Well, it’s official. Bubba Watson, the 10th-ranked player in the world, will play a Volvik golf ball in 2017.

Watson, 38, who counts two Masters titles among his nine PGA Tour victories, will play a Volvik model called the White Color S4, which he says is called “Blue Pearl,” and will wear the company’s logo on his sleeve. Watson was wearing one of his new shirts at Kapalua on Monday, site of this week’s SBS Tournament of Champions. He previously played a Titleist ProV1x.

Watson will become the biggest name to play the Volvik ball. Previously, Volvik was represented in the men’s game by endorsers Craig Stadler on the PGA Tour Champions and Tim Petrovic on the PGA Tour.

Watson on Monday showed off the new ball, which appears white and has the words “White Color” in script across the ball. As he turned the ball in the radiant light, it showed tinges of blue color across the dimples.

“You know where I got the idea (to play a Volvik)?” asked Watson, who is here at Kapalua after winning last season’s Northern Trust Open at Riviera. “Watching the (World) Long Drive on television.”

Watson perennially is among the longest hitters on Tour, ranking fourth in driving distance last season (310.6 yards). He has led the Tour in driving distance five times (the last in 2014) and has ranked second in distance four other times.

With Watson playing a Volvik ball, five companies now are represented among the top 10 players in the world. With Rory McIlroy expected to return to Titleist (Pro V1x) when he competes in South Africa this month, Titleist will have four of the top 10 (two playing Pro V1, two playing Pro V1x). Also represented are TaylorMade (two), Callaway (two), Srixon (one) and now Volvik.