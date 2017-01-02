Donald Trump ejects biographer from his Florida golf course

President-elect Donald Trump kicked a biographer out of his West Palm Beach, Fla., golf course on Friday, according to a Politico report.

Harry Hurt III, who authored “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump,” was supposed to play at Trump International Golf Club with three others, including billionaire GOP donor David Koch, a member of the club. However, after what the report describes as a “testy exchange” with Trump on the practice range, Hurt was told to leave.

Trump officials declined to comment on the matter, but Hurt did recount his side of the story. In a Facebook post, Hurt said that he had gone up to Trump to congratulate him on winning the election. However, that’s when he said Trump brought up the 1993 biography, which was critical of Trump.

Here’s an excerpt from the Facebook post, which was written in third person:

“I said, ‘Congratulations, sir,’ and shook his hand,” Hurt recalls. “Trump said, ‘You were rough on me, Harry. Really rough. That shit you wrote.’ ” Hurt says he looked Trump in the eye, and said, “It’s all true,” to which Trump rejoined, “Not in the way you wrote it.” Among the juicy tidbits in Hurt’s tome was Ivana Trump’s allegation in a sworn deposition that Trump had “raped” her during their divorce battle. Trump told Hurt it was “inappropriate” for him to play at the club, and had his security detail escort Hurt, Koch, and their playing partners to the parking lot. “David (Koch) was appalled,” says Hurt. “He branded Trump ‘petty’ and vulgar.’ ”

A transition official who was briefed on the incident did speak to Politico anonymously. He said that Hurt was “trying to instigate,” and that after a brief argument with Trump, the President-elect said, “You’re out of here.”

Another member of Hurt’s foursome said in the report that the group “had no interaction with security,” though that seems to conflict with Hurt’s Facebook post.

After leaving the course, Hurt and the rest of his foursome decided to play golf at Emerald Dunes. Hurt got in one last barb, too, saying via Facebook that Emerald Dunes “is a much, much better golf course than Trump International.”

So there you have it, both sides ended up happy.

To read more, check out the full story.