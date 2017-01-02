Top 5 Historic Moments from the SBS Tournament of Champions

It may no longer be the opener of the PGA Tour schedule, but the SBS Tournament of Champions is still the Tour’s first event every calendar year.

The annual winners-only tournament will take place in 2017 from Jan. 5-8, with a field of 32 PGA Tour winners from 2015-16 set to take on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

Not a bad start to 2017 for many players, and they get to do it, too, on the rare par-73 course.

The Tournament of Champions actually has a long history, dating back to 1953. What have been the tournament’s best moments in nearly 65 years? We give you our top 5 TOC memories below:

• • •

Honorable mention

Arnold Palmer’s first Tournament of Champions win in 1962

The King did this week what he did best: Win with panache. A birdie at the final hole at Desert Inn Country Club in Las Vegas earned Palmer a one-shot victory over Billy Casper. It would be his first of three TOC titles.

Jordan Spieth’s rout at 2016 TOC

How was Jordan Spieth going to deal with backing up a five-win, two-major 2015? It didn’t seem to be that daunting a question after this opening 2016 performance, in which Spieth posted a dominant eight-shot win. It ended up being one of just two PGA Tour wins for Spieth in 2016, but it was pretty mesmerizing at the time.

5. Stuart Appleby three-peats at TOC from 2004-06

For a time, the TOC was the Stuart Appleby show. The Aussie never won comfortably, taking the title by a single shot twice and then in a playoff a third time, but he did indeed win all three times, and it was in three consecutive years from 2004-06. One of the toughest things to do in golf is defend a title, and Appleby did it here twice. Oh, and it’s nice knowing immediately that you’ve qualified for Kapalua next year.

4. Tiger Woods closes out rainy 1997 TOC in style

This was a strange one, with Sunday’s final round at La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., washed away in the rain. So the PGA Tour decided to shorten the tournament to 54 holes and stage a sudden-death playoff that day between co-leaders Tom Lehman and Tiger Woods.

That would be reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year against golf’s emerging superstar.

The action commenced at the par-3 seventh, where Lehman promptly dunked his tee shot in the water. Really only needing to find dry land to win, Woods still went for the jugular, firing right at the flag and watching his ball finish less than a foot from the hole. (The shot comes at 2:20 in the video below.)

Game. Set. Match. What a start to a year in which Woods would win the Masters by 12 shots.

3. Gary Player completes seven-shot comeback to win 1978 TOC

Two seven-shot comebacks in a lifetime is outstanding. Two in a year is nearly beyond belief. So two in back-to-back weeks?? Yes, Gary Player accomplished the feat in 1978. First, he did so at the Masters, a dramatic surge that has gone down in golfing lore. But many forget that he produced a seven-shot comeback again the very next week at La Costa, as Player fired a final-round 67 at the TOC to win by two shots.

Major props here to the Black Knight.

2. Ernie Els obliterates TOC field with record 31-under performance in 2003

This tournament seemed to bring out the best in Els. He’s involved in our top moment below, but his best winning moment at Kapalua came in 2003.

That’s when Els absolutely torched the layout over 72 holes, posting a plain ridiculous 31-under total for the week. That 31-under number broke the previous PGA Tour 72-hole record in relation to par by three strokes and remains the PGA Tour relation-to-par record for 72-hole tournaments (Steve Stricker has the record for lowest 72 holes overall by posting 33 under over the first 72 in the 90-hole 2009 Bob Hope Classic).

Els won by eight that week (shocking that a 31-under score earned him a blowout, we know). Nobody has been better over 72 holes at Kapalua than Els was that week.

1. Tiger Woods defeats Ernie Els in incredible duel at 2000 TOC

You could honestly put this down as Woods’s best duel in a non-major. This was the opening event of the 2000 season, and Woods was trying to set the tone, only he had Els in his way. The Big Easy did not back down at all. The pair came to the 72nd hole tied for the lead and would go to a playoff after halving the hole … with EAGLES.

On to the first playoff hole, where Woods and Els matched birdies to continue the action. It all came to a head at the second extra hole, when Woods upped his magical powers another degree, draining a 40-foot birdie bomb that would prove to be the clincher. Here’s all of that end action:

Quite a way to start the year, and it did set the tone. Woods would go on to win three majors and nine PGA Tour titles overall in 2000.