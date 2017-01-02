Explaining USGA's new local rule for accidental movement of ball on green

On Dec. 8, the USGA and The R&A announced a new local rule that will ensure that players are no longer penalized when their ball is accidentally moved on the putting green.

On Sunday, that rule change officially went into effect.

If a committee wishes to introduce the new local rule, the USGA recommends this wording:

Accidental Movement of a Ball on a Putting Green Rules 18-2 , 18-3 and 20-1 are modified as follows: When a player’s ball lies on the putting green, there is no penalty if the ball or ball-marker is accidentally moved by the player, his partner, his opponent, or any of their caddies or equipment. The moved ball or ball-marker must be replaced as provided in Rules 18-2, 18-3 and 20-1. This Local Rule applies only when the player’s ball or ball-marker lies on the putting green and any movement is accidental. Note: If it is determined that a player’s ball on the putting green was moved as a result of wind, water or some other natural cause such as the effects of gravity, the ball must be played as it lies from its new location. A ball-marker moved in such circumstances is replaced.

Here is a video explaining the new rule, including situations where it would apply: