Andrew Johnston says he decided to keep beard after some had 'Beef' with it

Andrew “Beef” Johnston is one of the most popular and beloved figures in professional golf. He’s funny, kind, loves the fans – and oh, he’s pretty good at golf, too.

Johnston’s beard, on the other hand, apparently has its haters.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Johnston talked about the time some Twitter trolls told him his beard was bad for golf.

“When I won in Spain, I was going to get rid of it that week, then on social media I got a few messages saying, ‘Your beard is bad for golf, it’s a bad image,’ ” Johnston recalled. “Then I was like, ‘well, I’m going to keep it now.’ ”

Kudos, Beef. Keep being yourself and don’t ever change.