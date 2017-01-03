Ben Hogan Equipment Company restructuring

Many industry insiders had a soft spot for the Ben Hogan Equipment Company as its employees arrived in Orlando for the PGA Merchandise Show three years ago. It’s an iconic brand, founded by Hogan himself in Fort Worth, Texas.

Since then, it has been a rocky road. The Ben Hogan Equipment Company announced in a press release Tuesday that is restructuring and downsizing.

The Company has voluntarily implemented a reorganization initiative to minimize expenses and streamline the operation. This included the reduction of a large percentage of the exempt and non-exempt workforce, some of whom will be rehired as contract employees. The company has not declared bankruptcy nor been foreclosed upon, and remains in the business of producing and selling the highest quality and most precise golf equipment in the world.

Some media outlets reported on Monday morning that the company would shut down after all its employees were laid off. Scott White, who in August took over as the company’s president and CEO, dispelled that in the release.

“Reports of our death have been greatly exaggerated,” he said. “While our organization does not look the same today as it did in 2016, we are confident that the changes we are making will make us a stronger and better company in the future.”

Since launching the Ft. Worth 15 blade-style irons in 2014, Hogan has designed the PTx game-improvement irons, Ft. Worth Hi irons, VKTR hybrids and TK wedges.