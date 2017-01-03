Fantasy rankings: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

The 2017 portion of the PGA Tour season begins this week at the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii.

And to help you with your fantasy-golf lineups, Golfweek ranks its top 25 players in the field.

• • •

1. Jordan Spieth: We’re still talking about Spieth’s convincing victory here last year. The defending champion loves Kapalua (he was also second in 2013) and is a safe bet to begin his 2017 campaign with another strong performance.

2. Patrick Reed: In two starts at Kapalua, Reed has a victory (2015) and a runner-up finish (2016), and he’s 43 under in eight rounds around the Plantation Course. He’s been busy since the Ryder Cup, making four starts. Though he won’t be rusty, he notched just one top-10 in his post-Ryder Cup starts.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: He’s the hottest golfer on the planet with three straight wins and four victories in his last five starts. Matsuyama also leads the PGA Tour in par-4 scoring this season, which bodes well for Kapalua and its 11 par 4s.

4. Dustin Johnson: DJ is coming off a T-3 at the Hero World Challenge and should be ready to go at Kapalua. The Plantation Course is a par 73, but its length is no match for Johnson’s power game. Johnson is a former champion here (2013) and hasn’t finished worse than T-10 in his last four TOC starts.

5. Jason Day: Rust is a concern for the World No. 1, who hasn’t played since he withdrew from back-to-back events, the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, the PGA Tour’s third and fourth legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs, respectively. But he’s still Jason Day, and he was T-3 here in 2015 and has never finished worse than T-10 in this event.

6. Brandt Snedeker: He had a good showing last year with a T-3 finish and should be able to make a lot of birdies thanks to his flatstick.

7. Bubba Watson: One would think Bubba would be a great fit for Kapalua, but he actually has finished better than 10th just once in his last five starts (T-4 in 2013). He’s a solid option, though, because of his recent form: T-6, T-12 and T-12 in his last three worldwide starts.

8. Justin Thomas: His recent form is great and includes a win and three other top-10s in his last five worldwide starts. Thomas didn’t fare particularly well in his TOC debut last year (T-21), but his ability to play par 4s and par 5s well will help him his second time around Kapalua.

9. Jimmy Walker: Tour’s early leader in driving distance will be able to handle Kapalua’s length with ease. He wasn’t his best in the fall, but his performance at the PGA Championship proves he can win against elite fields. Walker was T-10 at last year’s TOC.

10. Ryan Moore: Mixed bag here – T-6, T-28, 10th, T-20 – but that pattern could mean Moore is in store for a good finish this year. After a scorching end to last season that saw him land a spot on the Ryder Cup team, Moore played nicely in the fall: T-17, T-23 and T-15 in three starts.

11. Branden Grace: He’s a TOC rookie, but Grace has played well of late: Six straight finishes in the top 35, including a T-3 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

12. Daniel Berger: He hasn’t missed a cut since last year’s Honda Classic, and while there is no cut this week, it does prove Berger is already one of the Tour’s best young players. He was T-2 in his last start, at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

13. Tony Finau: His length is a real asset at Kapalua, but his recent form is just OK: MC, T-41, T-33 and T-26 in four fall starts. He’s a sleeper, though, in his TOC debut.

14. Jhonattan Vegas: He was 27th here in 2012 and hasn’t played since. However, he’s a different player now. He enters this week with two top-10s and seven other top-50 finishes in 11 starts since his victory last summer at the RBC Canadian Open.

15. Jason Dufner: Teeing it up for the first time since the Tour Championship, Dufner will play the TOC for the first time since 2014, when he finished fifth.

16. Fabian Gomez: The Argentine was T-6 in his TOC debut last year. He’s playing well enough right now to produce another nice week in Hawaii.

17. Russell Knox: So what if he was 27th here last year? Knox has finished outside the top 25 just once in his last 10 worldwide starts.

18. Cody Gribble: The PGA Tour rookie won this fall to earn his spot in the field. He has played the par 4s well this season, too (T-8 in par-4 scoring). Former Texas teammate Jordan Spieth should give him some pointers on how to play Kapalua.

19. Pat Perez: The veteran is healthy and already a Tour winner again with his victory in Mexico. He was T-10 here in his only other TOC start, in 2010.

20. Aaron Baddeley: Everyone knows about his putting, but Baddeley is also 24th on Tour in driving distance this season. He’s a sleeper pick this week.

21. William McGirt: Last year was a breakout season for McGirt. He had a MC and a T-27 in two fall starts. He’ll make his TOC debut this week.

22. Charley Hoffman: Three straight missed cuts this fall for Hoffman, but he does have course experience (T-14 in 2015). Maybe Hawaii will cure his slump.

23. Brendan Steele: He’s returning to Kapalua for the first time since finishing 25th in his TOC debut in 2012. His recent form is solid, and he won the Safeway Open this fall.

24. Si Woo Kim: It’s his first time here, but this kid has real talent. His recent form, though, is concerning. He missed the cut at the RSM Classic, a week after withdrawing from Mayakoba with a back injury.

25. James Hahn: He finished dead last here last year, but he now has some experience on the Plantation Course. In his last two starts, he was T-15 in Las Vegas and ninth in Malaysia.