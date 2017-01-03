Golfweek Top 25: 2017 PGA Tour power rankings

Each week, we’ll rank the top 25 players on the PGA Tour for the current season. Consider it a Player of the Year race tracker of sorts.
The Official World Golf Ranking and Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings focus on all world-ranked pro events, but for this rankings system, we’ll purely look at Tour events.
Here is the debut Golfweek Top 25:
(Note: Jason Day and Jordan Spieth have yet to compete in a PGA Tour event in 2016-17, so they do not appear in the rankings.)
• • •
1. Hideki Matsuyama
Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 1 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 9
• • •
2. Rory McIlroy
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 45 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 4
• • •
3. Justin Thomas
Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 2 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 53
• • •
4. Henrik Stenson
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 18 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 3
• • •
5. Brooks Koepka
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 11 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 7
• • •
6. Pat Perez
Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 3 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 111
• • •
7. Dustin Johnson
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 0 | FedEx Cup rank: T-142 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 2
• • •
8. Adam Scott
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 49 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 6
• • •
9. Sergio Garcia
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 44 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 12
• • •
10. Paul Casey
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 20 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 15
• • •
11. Daniel Berger
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 17 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 19
• • •
12. Rafa Cabrera-Bello
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 53 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 8
• • •
13. Emiliano Grillo
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 24 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 22
• • •
14. Cody Gribble
Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 7 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 369
• • •
15. Brendan Steele
Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 5 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 46
• • •
16. Rod Pampling
Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 6 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 115
• • •
17. Mackenzie Hughes
Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 4 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 197
• • •
18. Russell Knox
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 3 | FedEx Cup rank: 9 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 26
• • •
19. Scott Piercy
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 3 | FedEx Cup rank: 8 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 41
• • •
20. Francesco Molinari
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 25 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 16
• • •
21. Jon Rahm
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 0 | FedEx Cup rank: 56 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 10
• • •
22. Rickie Fowler
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 58 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 32
• • •
23. Phil Mickelson
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 68 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 18
• • •
24. Bill Haas
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 23 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 29
• • •
25. Ryan Moore
Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 0 | FedEx Cup rank: 41 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 28
Comments