Golfweek Top 25: 2017 PGA Tour power rankings

Each week, we’ll rank the top 25 players on the PGA Tour for the current season. Consider it a Player of the Year race tracker of sorts.

The Official World Golf Ranking and Golfweek/Sagarin Pro Rankings focus on all world-ranked pro events, but for this rankings system, we’ll purely look at Tour events.

Here is the debut Golfweek Top 25:

(Note: Jason Day and Jordan Spieth have yet to compete in a PGA Tour event in 2016-17, so they do not appear in the rankings.)

• • •

1. Hideki Matsuyama

Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 1 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 9

• • •

2. Rory McIlroy

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 45 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 4

• • •

3. Justin Thomas

Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 2 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 53

• • •

4. Henrik Stenson

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 18 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 3

• • •

5. Brooks Koepka

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 11 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 7

• • •

6. Pat Perez

Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 3 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 111

• • •

7. Dustin Johnson

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 0 | FedEx Cup rank: T-142 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 2

• • •

8. Adam Scott

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 49 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 6

• • •

9. Sergio Garcia

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 44 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 12

• • •

10. Paul Casey

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 20 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 15

• • •

11. Daniel Berger

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 17 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 19

• • •

12. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 53 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 8

• • •

13. Emiliano Grillo

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 24 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 22

• • •

14. Cody Gribble

Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 7 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 369

• • •

15. Brendan Steele

Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 5 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 46

• • •

16. Rod Pampling

Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 6 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 115

• • •

17. Mackenzie Hughes

Wins: 1 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 4 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 197

• • •

18. Russell Knox

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 3 | FedEx Cup rank: 9 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 26

• • •

19. Scott Piercy

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 3 | FedEx Cup rank: 8 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 41

• • •

20. Francesco Molinari

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 2 | FedEx Cup rank: 25 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 16

• • •

21. Jon Rahm

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 0 | FedEx Cup rank: 56 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 10

• • •

22. Rickie Fowler

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 58 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 32

• • •

23. Phil Mickelson

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 68 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 18

• • •

24. Bill Haas

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 1 | FedEx Cup rank: 23 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 29

• • •

25. Ryan Moore

Wins: 0 | Top 10s: 0 | FedEx Cup rank: 41 | Golfweek/Sagarin rank: 28