Lydia Ko excited to begin 2017 with new clubs, coach and caddie

Lydia Ko tried calling from the Grand Canyon. She was there to ring in the New Year, maybe “get some good vibes.” It took eight phone calls from 4:15 p.m. to 4:51 p.m. to get in a choppy conversation about the many changes in her life. For a 19-year-old World No. 1, she’s quite patient.

When Ko turned professional in 2014, she moved across the world, signed with a new equipment company (Callaway) and left her longtime Kiwi coach for David Leadbetter and Sean Hogan. In similar fashion, she heads into 2017 with new clubs, a new swing coach and a caddie she has worked with for two weeks. (She’s sticking with Gary Matthews, who worked with her in Japan and Naples, Fla., to end ’16.)

“It almost feels good because I’m like a rookie again, and I’m starting fresh,” Ko said. “To some extent, it’s going to be a good thing.”

Ko officially has signed with Parsons Xtreme Golf, joining Brittany Lang, Christina Kim and Ryan O’Toole as new members of the troop. She’d heard good things on the LPGA about the clubs and was pleased from the first swing.

“No matter what it is business-wise, it needs to perform well,” Ko said. “I think that’s the most important thing.”

In a rare move, PXG has signed only LPGA talent for 2017, citing a desire to look at golf and the tour from a global perspective. The company has nine LPGA players, with the new foursome joining Cristie Kerr, Alison Lee, Sadena Parks, Gerina Piller and Beatriz Recari.

“In 2016 we saw remarkable growth in international sales,” PXG founder Bob Parsons said in a news release, “but we recognize that we have only scratched the surface. Tour validation is important, and the ladies tour is wildly popular in many countries.”

Ko knows there will be an adjustment period, but she’s not worried. She traveled to South Korea after the CME Group Tour Championship and went one month without hitting a golf shot. She was busy in Korea, her only chill day coming on Christmas.

“But it was a good busy,” she said through the static.

Ko will skip the season-opening event in the Bahamas and begin her 2017 season mid-February in Australia. She has yet to start with a new coach but believes there’s plenty of time to prepare. Bottom line: She’s excited.

“I think confidence is a big key,” she added.

The fact that our call dropped immediately after a question about Leadbetter’s controversial remarks after the split was sheer coincidence. She called back in a matter of seconds, apologizing once more for the bad reception.

It was a tough decision, she said, and perhaps it could’ve ended better.

And then this, from the ever-classy Ko: “When I see (David) next I’m sure I’ll say hi. … I have so much respect for him and Sean, and I have a lot to thank them for.”

By this time, the cell connection at the canyon was toast. She texted on her mother’s phone to say Happy New Year and thanks for working around her schedule.

Then she was off to enjoy another view from the top.