Lydia Ko headlines newest PXG signees

Parsons Xtreme Golf announced Tuesday that it signed four prominent LPGA Tour players to endorsement deals, including world-No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

“When I first hit PXG’s clubs I was extremely impressed by how they felt,” Ko said in a news release. “They felt solid, and the performance was – wow!”

The other players are U.S. Open champion Brittany Lang, Christina Kim and Ryan O’Toole.

PXG is a 2-year-old brand started by Bob Parsons, the founder of Go Daddy, based in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ryan Moore was the first on the PGA Tour to start using PXG clubs in 2015, and last year several golfers signed endorsement deals with the company, including Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III and James Hahn. Cristie Kerr, Gerina Piller and Beatriz Recari are among the LPGA Tour players who signed with PXG in 2016.

“This year PXG is looking at golf and the tour from a global perspective,” Parsons said in the same release. “Tour validation is important, and the ladies tour is wildly popular in many countries. We had five exceptional ladies on staff in 2016, and this year that number has grown to nine. These players, as well as our top-notch PGA Tour pros, will help us bring PXG’s unmatched technology to passionate golfers around the globe.”