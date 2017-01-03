Jason Day's goal for 2017: Stay No. 1

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jason Day is back at one of his favorite places on the planet, Kapalua, and has the family in tow. He’s got a lucrative new apparel deal with Nike, and he’s had three months off. There is no doubt that he is happy.

But with Day, the question often is this: How healthy is he?

“I feel pretty good,” Day said Tuesday at the SBS Tournament of Champions. “I feel fit and I’m looking forward to a good, solid year.”

Day, 29, has sat atop the Official World Golf Ranking for the last 40 weeks (44 weeks overall), and though the back end of his 2015-16 proved difficult, there’s a nice sense of accomplishment in finishing the year at No. 1.

Kapalua’s Plantation Course has been good to him. In three trips, he’s never finished worse than a tie for 10th, and two years ago he made a nice final-day run by shooting 11-under 62. It was a nice jumpstart to a year in which he won five times, collected his first major (PGA Championship) and gave two-time major winner Jordan Spieth a late run at PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.

As always, Day looks to improve year over year, which made his 2016 a tall mountain to climb. He started off great, winning three big events – Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC Dell Match Play, and The Players – but didn’t keep the momentum into the heart of major season. He cracked the head of his driver at the U.S. Open, sending him scrambling to find the right feel in a replacement, and his season fizzled out in the playoffs when a back injury flared up, causing him to withdraw at BMW and the Tour Championship.

“It could have turned into another great year if I kept it going strong,” Day said.

Being off for three months – he said he only picked up a club on two occasions – has proved healthy not only for Day’s physical well-being, but for his mind, too.

“Being No. 1 in the world is not easy,” he said. “Winning and all that stuff is what we strive for, and to try to be the best. But I think over the last three months, I really learned that I need to try to be open about things and how hard things can be as you’re trying to be the best in your sport.”

He has ambitious targets at which to take aim: if Tiger Woods’ mark of 683 weeks at No. 1 (that’s 13 years, folks) seems out in some alternate universe, fellow Aussie Greg Norman’s mark (331 weeks) seems much more realistic to view. In a game filled with global depth, and great up-and-coming players in their 20s, there is something to be said for being No. 1, and Day does not take that for granted.

“It’s great to see that you finished No. 1 at the end of the year,” he said, “but I’d like to go a full year, not just go half a year and get to it and finish at No. 1.

“That’s one of the goals this year. Obviously the goals are to win majors and win as much as I can – but win majors and try to stay at No. 1 for the whole year.”

For Day, success revolves around him being healthy. He dealt with a worrisome left thumb injury in 2014, when he needed three cortisone injections to numb himself enough to grip a club, has battled vertigo (2015 U.S. Open) and has tried to work around a back that can act up at any time. Also contributing to his back stability was a swing that grew longer in 2016, which added more turn, speed and stress.

Day said it’s not the L-4/L-5 disc or the annular ligament tear in the disc that hampers him, but it’s the facet joint that will lock up, go into spasm, and sideline him for a couple weeks. He gets MRIs and scans done on his back at the end of each year, and feels that with the work he’s doing to strengthen his core, and the precautionary measures he takes to get ready for tournaments, the situation is getting better, not worse.

“I feel like you’re always trying to say, ‘I feel good and I’m past it,’ but with back injuries … I think if you look at it, 90 percent of the players probably have some back injury or some back symptom that can possibly pop up at any time.”

Only one of them, though, is ranked at No. 1. And it’s a perch Jason Day is wanting to keep for a long time.