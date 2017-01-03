Jordan Spieth's return highlights 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

This week on the PGA Tour: the SBS Championship.

Where: Par-72, 7,452-yard Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Hawaii

Par-72, 7,452-yard Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Hawaii When: Thursday-Sunday

Thursday-Sunday Who: 32 players, all winners on the PGA Tour during 2016 calendar year

32 players, all winners on the PGA Tour during 2016 calendar year Why: $6.1 million purse; 500 FedEx Cup points to winner

On The Tee: This Week’s Top 5 Storylines

SPIETH PLAYS DEFENSE: Jordan Spieth returns to Kapalua as the defending champion. Last year, it was a dominating performance by Spieth, who shot 30-under 262, one shy of Ernie Els’ tournament record, and won by eight shots over Patrick Reed. “Just kind of had everything click,” Spieth said. “I mean, it was just one of those weeks where you’re in the zone.”

A NEW DAY: Jason Day will compete for the first time since he withdrew from the final two FedEx Cup playoff events with a back injury. Day, the world’s top-ranked player, decided to take a break from competition to rest his back. He’ll make his return with a new look, too, as he recently signed an apparel and footwear deal with Nike.

MATSUYAMA MANIA: There is no hotter golfer on the planet than Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese star has won his last three worldwide tournaments, including the Hero World Challenge and WGC-HSBC Champions, and has four wins in his last five starts. That non-win? It was a runner-up finish at the CIMB Classic. Matsuyama is the current leader in the FedEx Cup standings with 805. (Justin Thomas is second with 614 points.)

DIG THE LONG BALL? Well, you’re in luck. Kapalua is a par 73 and nearly 7,500 yards in length. Expect the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Tony Finau and the rest of the big-hitters in the field to hit lots of big drives this week.

ACES NEEDED: In 18 years at Kapalua, there has been just one hole-in-one (Lucas Glover, No. 8, 2006). Now, there are few chances on the Plantation Course, which has just three par 3s, but it would still be nice to see another ace this year.