Next U.S. Ryder Cup captain? Odds say Jim Furyk, and maybe Tiger Woods

Thomas Bjorn was announced last month as the European Ryder Cup captain for the 2018 matches at Le Golf National in Paris. As for who will lead the American squad next year, that has yet to be decided.

There are, however, betting odds as to who the Americans’ leading man will be. Bookmaker.eu, an offshore betting site, offers a prop bet on the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain and Jim Furyk has the best odds at -110 (a $110 bet will win $100).

Furyk, who has played on nine Ryder Cup teams and was a vice captain last year, will be 48 years old during the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods is on the list, at 8 to 1, as is Davis Love III, who captained teams in 2012 and ’16, and is listed at +250 (a $100 bet will win $250).

Woods said at last year’s Ryder Cup that he would “love” to do be a captain someday. “I would be honored to do it in the future, if asked,” he said.

Then at the Hero World Challenge, Woods said: “I would be honored to be selected as a Ryder Cup captain, but it’s not going to be for a while. I know that next year I’m hoping to be a playing assistant. I was hoping to be a playing assistant this year, too. Didn’t quite work out that way. I would like to play as an assistant, that would be fun.

“And then ultimately one day, the whole idea of setting up the Ryder Cup and why we had the committee is so that we can have continuity going forward. The assistant captains, they eventually becomes captains and so forth and so on. There was one piece of advice I’ve gotten from virtually every captain I’ve talked to: Don’t become captain unless your career is almost done …”

Here are the complete odds: