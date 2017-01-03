Paul Casey, Charl Schwartzel headline list of players signed by Titleist

Several notable players have signed endorsement deals with Titleist and will start using the company’s products in 2017.

Sean O’Hair, Derek Fathauer and Jason Kokrak will be full-line players, meaning they will use Titleist clubs, balls and bags, and wear FootJoy shoes.

Russell Henley will use Titleist clubs, balls and golf bags, but he will keep wearing Nike apparel and footwear.

Nick Watney, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace will be using Titleist balls, along with FootJoy shoes and gloves.

Among the players who will now be using a Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x ball are Paul Casey, Francesco Molinari, Kevin Tway and Billy Hurley III.