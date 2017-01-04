The new Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic fairway woods combine many of the design features found in their driver counterparts to enhance distance, including an ultra-light crown and an updated cup face.

Instead of using stainless steel for the crown, designers used the same triaxial carbon material found in the Epic drivers.

“It’s an extremely lightweight material,” said Evan Gibbs, Callaway’s senior director of research and development for woods. “The crown weighs about 5.6 grams, which is a lot less than the crown in an all-steel fairway wood, which is about 25 grams. We’re saving a remarkable amount of weight that can be repositioned back into the clubhead.”

The lighter crown also lowers the center of gravity, which should help players hit these fairway woods higher into the air. Callaway said the Epic fairway woods also generate about 200 rpm less spin that the Great Big Bertha fairway woods.

A series of ridges in the crown near the topline, which Callaway calls Speed Step, helps improve aerodynamics. And the fourth-generation Hyper Speed Face Cup broadens the sweet spot by allowing the face to flex more efficiently across a larger area.

Added together, the combination of a lower center of gravity, a larger sweet spot and less spin should result in more distance.

For players who generate excessive spin, Callaway has made a Sub Zero version of the Epic fairway woods. These clubs also have a triaxial carbon crown and updated face cup, plus adjustable 22-gram and 3-gram weight screws that can help golfers and fitters fine-tune a player’s ball flight. Shifting the 22-gram weight to the rearward sole position adds about 250 rpm of backspin compared to having it in the forward position.

Both the standard Big Bertha Epic and Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero fairway woods will cost $279 and should reach stores Jan. 27. The standard model will be available in 14-, 15-, 18-, 20-, 21- and 24-degree versions and come standard with either a Project X HZRDUS Black, Fujikura Pro Green, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana M+ Green or Aldila Rogue Max shaft. The Epic Sub Zero fairways will be available in 13.5-, 15- and 18-degree models and come standard with an Aldila Rogue Max shaft.