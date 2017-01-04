New year, new clubs for Daniel Berger after Callaway deal

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Daniel Berger figures he’s played just about every big tournament there is to play. There have been a couple of U.S. Opens, a pair of PGAs, a British Open at St. Andrews in ’15, and last April, his first Masters. (He tied for 10th.) That’s to go along with starts in the World Golf Championships and season-ending appearances at the Tour Championship the last two autumns.

But Berger never had been to Kapalua before this week. The SBS Tournament of Champions is a winners-only perk, and it wasn’t until last summer, in Memphis, that Berger broke through to win in his 51st PGA Tour start. He overcame a three-hour, final-round weather delay and a terrific leaderboard – Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker and Brooks Koepka would tie for second – to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

“It means a lot to me, starting my year here,” Berger said. “This is definitely a treat. I have my family out here, and it’s a really nice place to start out the year and get some momentum going.”

For Berger, a change in the calendar brings some new toys. He has 14 new Callaway clubs in his bag, having signed a new deal after playing TaylorMade clubs and a Titleist golf ball last season. For sure, it’s different for him – he played that combination for about a decade and had used the same TaylorMade putter (a Ghost Tour Corza) that entire time. Callaway/Odyssey even did a custom paint scheme on his new Versa 2-Ball putter that replicates some of the lines on his old putter.

Changing clubs and ball at the same time once was considered a highly dangerous endeavor, but with today’s high-tech fitting capabilities, manufacturers are able to dial in a player pretty quickly. What does Berger view as his biggest challenge? Distance control on his shots as he gets used to a new ball.

“It’s been an easy transition,” he said. “We’ll see. There’s obviously going to be some ups and some downs, but I’m going to stick with it. From what I’ve seen at home, it (equipment) is not an issue. It’s just getting some confidence.

“When you’ve seen yourself hit the same set of irons and the same golf ball for so long … even looking at the dimples is different. But I’m excited about the process. This is a good test this week. It’s going to be windy, so to be able to flight some shots and move it around may be tough, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Berger doesn’t turn 24 until April and is one of the youngest players in this week’s field (Si Woo Kim is 21; Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, fellow members of the high school class of 2011, are only days and months, respectively, younger.)

Berger has plenty of game, good length, was 17th on Tour in birdies in 2015-16 and is filled with confidence, which is a must for any player who wants to be great, as he does. His seasoned caddie, Englishman Grant Berry, says Berger “has Ian Poulter’s head,” which is a grand compliment. Poulter, once an assistant shop pro, has carved out a very nice career thanks largely to his supreme inner belief.

Berger’s putting improved nicely last season (he ranked 17th on Tour in three-putt avoidance), and he hopes to continue that trend. He reasons that if he could make one more putt a round, or maybe two more putts a tournament, given the rest of his game, it could mean the difference between winning and losing.

“I think I can be pretty lethal if I can start draining just a few more putts,” he said.

As he has done since he was 12, Berger sat down at the start of the new year and wrote down some goals. Often, they’re pretty ambitious. No doubt this year he’s ready to step up and contend more at the bigger events.

“I’ve been lucky enough the last couple of years to reach a bunch of those goals – get my first win, reach top 30 in the world … I’m just kind of trying to work hard enough to get to those goals,” Berger said.

“For me, that’s what I figure it comes down to. I feel like I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. It’s just how many sacrifices, and how hard am I willing to work for it?”

