David Toms, 50, eager for run at PGA Tour Champions

Later this month, David Toms will begin a new chapter in his golf career.

Toms, who turned 50 on Wednesday, is now eligible for the PGA Tour Champions and plans to compete in the senior tour’s 2017 season opener, the Mitsubishi Electric Championship Jan. 19-21 in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

“I’m looking forward to the unknown – what it’s all about out there and what kind of success I’ll have or what it might be,” Toms told the Shreveport Times‘ Roy Lang III, who has covered Toms for years.

“I’m ready to see guys like Joe Durant, Fred Funk and Billy Andrade. I know a lot of guys out there better than half the PGA Tour.”

Toms told Lang that he still plans to compete on the PGA Tour, but he wouldn’t speculate on how many events. Toms will play next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii (he won that event in 2006), and he’s also eligible to play in The Players and the PGA Championship (he’s the 2001 champion) among other events.

“I’ll go out on the PGA Tour Champions and play a few events early and see what it’s all about – see if I enjoy it as much as I do playing the PGA Tour, or even more, and go from there,” Toms said.

Toms shares a birthday with his wife, Sonya.

“I’m going to try to get some golf in before I head over to Hawaii,” Toms said. “But Wednesday night we’ll probably have dinner and celebrate together.”

Other notables set to join the PGA Tour Champions in 2017: Steve Stricker, who turns 50 on Feb. 23, and Jerry Kelly, who turned 50 last November.

Stricker, Kelly, Toms and more. The 2017 rookie class is impressive. pic.twitter.com/XK3D8Id7FS — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 4, 2017

