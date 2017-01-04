Jim Herman on friend Donald Trump: 'Now it's Mr. President'

KAPALUA, Hawaii – For Jim Herman, it already has been a memorable holiday season. Before he enjoyed a nice Christmas at home in South Florida with his wife and kids, there was golf to be played – with the incoming President of the United States, no less.

At 38 (he’s since had a birthday), Herman won the Shell Houston Open last April, and because of that, he gets to start 2017 at this week’s SBS Tournament of Champions. However, before heading west – he got out here early, having been here with his family at Kapalua since Thursday – Herman had a special tee time to fill near home, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

He teed it up with Donald Trump, who has been a big emotional and financial supporter of Herman’s through the years.

“We played right before Christmas, I guess it was. It was great to see him and get out on the course with him. That’s obviously where our relationship started,” Herman said.

Herman had given up his professional tour dreams to take a steady-paying job in the shop at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., years ago, and one day was asked to join Trump for a round at the club. The two hit it off.

He has played with Trump in many rounds through the years. Herman said recently the two have been partners in matches all but one time – and that was the first time they played. Trump liked what he saw in Herman’s game, and encouraged him to believe that he could compete and do well at the game’s highest level.

As for their club matches, as Trump inserted the needle into opponents, Herman, for his part, put his head down and played hard. They’ve done well together. Herman said he has played some of his better rounds alongside the nation’s President-elect.

Nonetheless, Herman said this time around, 18 holes alongside Trump felt a little different to him. It served as a neat reminder for him to see how far their relationship has traveled, to look over and remind himself that the man across the fairway from him will, later this month, be inaugurated to serve the highest office in the land.

“He’s excited about his job at hand, and I think he’s going to do a great job,” Herman said. “He had his ’45’ hat on, and it was something different.

“I usually called him The Boss, or Mr. Trump … Now it’s Mr. President.”