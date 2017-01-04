Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Safeway Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for your to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. The course is wet and playing long, but after winning by eight shots a year ago, Spieth has a mental edge over the field.

Jordan Spieth. The course is wet and playing long, but after winning by eight shots a year ago, Spieth has a mental edge over the field. Also like: Patrick Reed. Got lost in Spieth’s wake a year ago, but is 43 under (with a win) in his last two trips to Kapalua’s Plantation.

Patrick Reed. Got lost in Spieth’s wake a year ago, but is 43 under (with a win) in his last two trips to Kapalua’s Plantation. Sleeper: Mackenzie Hughes. Excellent putter, which is a key here, and like the way he confidently carries himself.

Mackenzie Hughes. Excellent putter, which is a key here, and like the way he confidently carries himself. DraftKings bargain: Jhonattan Vegas. Course will play long, and he has plenty of length. Plus he’s been here before.

Jhonattan Vegas. Course will play long, and he has plenty of length. Plus he’s been here before. Fade: Vaughn Taylor. He’s searching. Only one top-20 finish since his win at Pebble Beach last February.

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. Safe pick but a good pick. Spieth loves this course and it’s been good to him in two starts. Another victory is very possible.

Jordan Spieth. Safe pick but a good pick. Spieth loves this course and it’s been good to him in two starts. Another victory is very possible. Also like: Jason Day and Ryan Moore. Many will stay away because of “rust.” Yes, Day hasn’t played since the BMW Championship as he’s opted to instead rest his ailing back, but he’s ready to go this week and I think he contends. Moore had a great close to last season and he actually has a decent track record at Kapalua. I have a good feeling about him this week.

Jason Day and Ryan Moore. Many will stay away because of “rust.” Yes, Day hasn’t played since the BMW Championship as he’s opted to instead rest his ailing back, but he’s ready to go this week and I think he contends. Moore had a great close to last season and he actually has a decent track record at Kapalua. I have a good feeling about him this week. Sleeper: I like Pat Perez, ranked No. 118 in the world. Perez returned from a torn labrum in his shoulder to finish T-33, T-7 and 1st in three fall starts. He also was T-10 here in 2010.

I like Pat Perez, ranked No. 118 in the world. Perez returned from a torn labrum in his shoulder to finish T-33, T-7 and 1st in three fall starts. He also was T-10 here in 2010. DraftKings bargain: Fabian Gomez ($6,600). For this price, it’s almost a no-brainer to go with a guy who was T-6 in this event last year.

Fabian Gomez ($6,600). For this price, it’s almost a no-brainer to go with a guy who was T-6 in this event last year. Fade: Bubba Watson. New ball and he hasn’t been great here. He’ll make a lot of birdies but I don’t think he finishes high enough to warrant his price tag.

• • •

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Patrick Reed. Recent form be damned. Reed’s finished first and second here the last two years. His love affair with Kapalua trumps all.

Patrick Reed. Recent form be damned. Reed’s finished first and second here the last two years. His love affair with Kapalua trumps all. Also like: Hideki Matusyama. I should have my head examined if I don’t at least put a guy who has won four times in five starts at this spot.

Hideki Matusyama. I should have my head examined if I don’t at least put a guy who has won four times in five starts at this spot. Sleeper: Pat Perez. If he can win in his third PGA Tour start since injury, he should be getting more respect. Confidence must be high for a guy who has to be more than ecstatic to return to Kapalua.

Pat Perez. If he can win in his third PGA Tour start since injury, he should be getting more respect. Confidence must be high for a guy who has to be more than ecstatic to return to Kapalua. DraftKings bargain: Charley Hoffman ($6,300). I’ll take a flyer on a guy who’s at a bargain price because of his form.

Charley Hoffman ($6,300). I’ll take a flyer on a guy who’s at a bargain price because of his form. Fade: Jason Day. He’s World No. 1, but rust is an issue for the Aussie after spending a couple of months on the shelf to (smartly) rest his back.

• • •

Dan Kilbridge