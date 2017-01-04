Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Safeway Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for your to consider:
• • •
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. The course is wet and playing long, but after winning by eight shots a year ago, Spieth has a mental edge over the field.
- Also like: Patrick Reed. Got lost in Spieth’s wake a year ago, but is 43 under (with a win) in his last two trips to Kapalua’s Plantation.
- Sleeper: Mackenzie Hughes. Excellent putter, which is a key here, and like the way he confidently carries himself.
- DraftKings bargain: Jhonattan Vegas. Course will play long, and he has plenty of length. Plus he’s been here before.
- Fade: Vaughn Taylor. He’s searching. Only one top-20 finish since his win at Pebble Beach last February.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. Safe pick but a good pick. Spieth loves this course and it’s been good to him in two starts. Another victory is very possible.
- Also like: Jason Day and Ryan Moore. Many will stay away because of “rust.” Yes, Day hasn’t played since the BMW Championship as he’s opted to instead rest his ailing back, but he’s ready to go this week and I think he contends. Moore had a great close to last season and he actually has a decent track record at Kapalua. I have a good feeling about him this week.
- Sleeper: I like Pat Perez, ranked No. 118 in the world. Perez returned from a torn labrum in his shoulder to finish T-33, T-7 and 1st in three fall starts. He also was T-10 here in 2010.
- DraftKings bargain: Fabian Gomez ($6,600). For this price, it’s almost a no-brainer to go with a guy who was T-6 in this event last year.
- Fade: Bubba Watson. New ball and he hasn’t been great here. He’ll make a lot of birdies but I don’t think he finishes high enough to warrant his price tag.
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Patrick Reed. Recent form be damned. Reed’s finished first and second here the last two years. His love affair with Kapalua trumps all.
- Also like: Hideki Matusyama. I should have my head examined if I don’t at least put a guy who has won four times in five starts at this spot.
- Sleeper: Pat Perez. If he can win in his third PGA Tour start since injury, he should be getting more respect. Confidence must be high for a guy who has to be more than ecstatic to return to Kapalua.
- DraftKings bargain: Charley Hoffman ($6,300). I’ll take a flyer on a guy who’s at a bargain price because of his form.
- Fade: Jason Day. He’s World No. 1, but rust is an issue for the Aussie after spending a couple of months on the shelf to (smartly) rest his back.
• • •
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: Hideki Matsuyama. He’s been the obvious choice to win any golf tournament since mid-October and I learned my lesson after picking against him at the Hero World Challenge, which he won at 18 under. Not fooling me this time, Hideki.
- Also like: Jimmy Walker. Finished second here two years ago and played extremely well at the World Cup of Golf in Australia six weeks ago. Also the most recent major winner, in case you forgot.
- Sleeper: Mackenzie Hughes. Need to go low to win this thing and Hughes proved he can keep up with his 17-under win at the RSM Classic in November. Traditionally tough for first-timers on this course, but Hughes’ poise down the stretch in a five-man playoff at the RSM after losing the lead was strong enough to back this rookie.
- DraftKings bargain: Jhonattan Vegas at $6,500. Did not play well here in 2012 but more than capable of ripping off birdie streaks when he has his good stuff. Maybe he’s learned a thing or two in the past five years.
- Fade: Jason Day. Don’t expect to place him in this category often, but withdrawing from the BMW Championship and the hoopla surrounding his new Nike deal is enough to take the ‘wait and see’ approach and probably regret fading the world No. 1 come Sunday.
