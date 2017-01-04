How to watch: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions. Interested in following the action Thursday-Sunday at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course? Well, you’re in luck:
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 4-10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
