How to watch: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson, pictured at the 2016 RBC Canadian Open

PGA Tour

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions. Interested in following the action Thursday-Sunday at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course? Well, you’re in luck:

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 6-8 p.m.; Sunday, 5-7 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 4-6 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3-5 p.m.)
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 4-10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 3-8 p.m.; Sunday, 2-7 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: None (returns Jan. 19 at CareerBuilder Challenge)
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

