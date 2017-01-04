Why Jason Day's likely 2017 drop-off in putting won't be a problem

Jason Day led the PGA Tour last season in strokes gained: putting, recording the highest season-ending average ever: 1.13. That means over the course of a 72-hole tournament, Day was almost four and a half shots better than the average player just with his putter.

So what should be expected as a follow-up from the Australian this season? For the 29-year-old and his fans, the answer includes some bad news and some good news.

The bad news is that no player who led the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting has ever improved in that stat the following year. The best anyone has done, statistically, is replicate it. Luke Donald followed up his Tour-leading .87 performance in 2010 with another .87 in 2011 – also good enough to top the Tour.

The average change for strokes gained: putting leaders who had Tour stats the following season is -.088 (some winners did not play enough events the following season to qualify for official statistics). The largest dip after leading the category was by Tiger Woods, who went down .194 from .853 in 2004 to .659 in 2005, which left Woods ranked No. 5 in the category.

The good news for Day is that if he experiences the average regression of -.088, his strokes gained: putting would drop to 1.042, which would be the second best all-time average, trailing only his 2016 season. If Day regresses as much as Tiger did from 2004 to 2005, his average would fall to .936, fifth best in Tour history.

So while it is unlikely – but certainly not impossible – that the world’s No. 1 player equals his recording-breaking statistical performance on the greens, the historical numbers suggest he probably will maintain the top spot in the category.