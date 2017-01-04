Whatawedding: PGA Tour pro John Peterson dances with bag of burgers

Whataburger. Just like you like it.

Apparently PGA Tour golfer John Peterson is a big fan of the fast-food chain because during his Dec. 30 wedding with bride Amanda Scully, Peterson asked a to-go bag to dance. The sack of burger and fries obliged – but only because it wanted to be the Beyonce to Peterson’s Jay-Z as “Crazy in Love” blared over the speakers.

The result was epic. Total hilariousness.

Peterson later tweeted: “I married @ Whataburger and @ AmandaJScully in the same night. # bothareincredible.”

In all seriousness, though, we’re happy for the former LSU standout and 2011 NCAA individual champion. As he’s previously noted, he definitely out-kicked his coverage.

Wishing you and Amanda many years of happiness, JP!

Last night I was honored to marry the love of my life. What a gorgeous bride she was. I love you, Amanda. #FortWorthsFinest pic.twitter.com/KLF680ZfzJ — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) December 31, 2016