Jordan Spieth exorcises Masters ‘demons’ with a pair of birdies

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Augusta National and the Masters sits three months away, but Jordan Spieth wasn’t going to wait to confront any lingering bad feelings he might have about the place. Well, let’s clarify. He loves Augusta National. This was more about any sour feelings he might have for one specific hole out there.

Surely, you remember last April’s disaster: Spieth stepped to the 12th tee, Augusta National’s famed par 3, the 155-yard Golden Bell, holding a three-shot lead on Sunday. He pretty much had one arm in his second green jacket. Then he rinsed not one, but two balls into Rae’s Creek on his way to a quadruple-bogey 7. Shockingly, and not long thereafter, he was serving duties as defending champion and slipping a champion’s jacket over Danny Willett’s shoulders.

Well, Spieth made his way back to Augusta in December, embarking on his annual trip with Randall Stephenson (AT&T CEO) and Jeff Yang, two Augusta National members, as well as some friends and family that filled out two groups. He played two rounds. On Day 1, as he walked from 11 green to 12 tee, he told his fellow players, “Guys, we have some demons to get rid of here. I’d appreciate if y’all stood to the side of the tee box while I do my work here.”

Spieth said he was nervous on the tee, then hit an 8-iron over the bunker to 15 feet. (He’d hit 9-iron off the tee in April.) The greens were not tournament speed, and he made sure he didn’t leave the putt short. It tumbled in for a 2. Birdie.

Next day, he stepped up with a 9-iron, took on a left-side hole location, and nearly spun the ball back into the hole. He knocked in that 2-footer for birdie.

So the man who made 7 now has gone 2-2 at No. 12 in his last two trips around Augusta National. He stood on the green and raised his arms in the air the way a prizefighter would in the ring. Demons vanquished!

.@JordanSpieth demonstrates his reaction when he birdied No. 12 twice at Augusta National in December. #pgatour #pgatour_toc pic.twitter.com/1cFQlBNFCl — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) January 4, 2017

Once Spieth was back in Butler Cabin, his accommodations on the grounds, and was able to turn on his cell phone – he certainly could not have done so on the 13th tee – Spieth made a call to his caddie, Michael Greller.

“Michael, you’re gonna want to hear this …” he began.

Spieth said he knows there are cameras stationed all over Augusta National, and surely somebody other than those in his group had to have been watching when he went 2-2.

“I’ve requested footage from those two birdies,” Spieth said Wednesday at Kapalua, where tomorrow he begins his defense at the SBS Tournament of Champions. “I haven’t received it yet.”

But when he gets back on that tee when April arrives, he won’t need proof. He’ll know.