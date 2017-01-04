'Golden Child' sign awaits Jordan Spieth at Kapalua

Jordan Spieth is the defending champion at the SBS Tournament of Champions, but that doesn’t make him immune from being messed with.

Some prankster soul decided to prove his worth early in the week, changing Jordan Spieth’s parking spot sign to reflect a different name the World No. 5 is known by.

Defending champion @JordanSpieth has a modified parking sign at #Kapalua. And so the new year begins … pic.twitter.com/qUkdlCDyue — Dave Shedloski (@DaveShedloski) January 3, 2017

In case you don’t know, “Golden Child” is not random but in fact a nickname Spieth has been given. It’s not clear who exactly coined the “Golden Child” nickname: Spieth’s not even sure himself, saying last year it was either Colt Knost or Robert Garrigus. But what makes this even funnier is Spieth detests that nickname, so well done to whoever this prankster is.

OK, so it’s not that tough to guess who did this. He may not have invented the nickname, but Justin Thomas has been one of its most public users and he’s good friends with Spieth. He’s also previously been in a prank war with Spieth and is in the field this week.

Thomas seemed to confirm our suspicions, too, on Twitter.

That's pretty funny whoever decided to do that… https://t.co/fBkCHcAMtd — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 4, 2017

He further revealed himself when people started mocking him for his poor handwriting on the sign.

@TheCheddarBob .Oh yes I'm fully aware I have the handwriting of an 11 year old. Luckily i only need to write 18 scores Thursday-Sunday in my job haha — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 4, 2017

@SmylieKaufman10 @GolfDigest I'm aware of this SK. Good thing you don't need good hand writing to validate birdies 💯 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 4, 2017

As someone who’s made fun of as well for poor handwriting, don’t let them bully you, Justin!

Anyway, one week, one “Golden Child” prank. We’re off to a solid start in 2017.

UPDATE (2:58 p.m. ET):

Justin Thomas was definitely the culprit.