Cal's Tanner Hughes win Saguaro Amateur

Tanner Hughes came from behind Wednesday at the Saguaro Amateur, firing a 4-under 68 to close out a one-shot win.

As he entered the 54th, and final, hole of the tournament, though, it didn’t seem like his to win. Hughes was one behind 36-hole leader Daniel Connolly as the pair played the 18th at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz. But that’s when Hughes turned the tide. He knocked his approach to 9 feet and sunk the birdie putt, and when Connolly bogeyed, the two-shot swing earned Hughes the title.

Hughes, of Livermore, Calif., is a Cal sophomore who had zero appearances as a starter in 2015-16 but saw three starts this fall, netting one top-20 finish. Now, he has a sizable amateur win on his resume.

“I think it is a big indicator in my game as I am putting in work and haven’t been playing in a lot of competition,” Hughes said. “It was good to come out and see where my game was at.”

Hughes finished the week at 9 under, with Connolly (who closed in 73 and lost a two-shot lead) tying for second at 8 under with Zach Smith.

Defending champion Wes Artac finished tied for sixth at 6 under.