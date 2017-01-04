Early money bets on Tiger Woods to win 2017 Masters

The resurgence of Tigermania is real.

Tiger Woods has made just one start thus far in his return to golf, competing at last month’s Hero World Challenge (an unofficial event, too). But that hasn’t stopped people from betting on him for the 2017 Masters.

Not at all, actually.

As Forbes reports, Woods leads both ticket count and money wagered for the Masters at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

In particular, at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, where Woods’s odds dropped from 40/1 to 20/1 following his 15th-place finish in the 18-man Hero World Challenge, 8 percent of Masters betting tickets are on him, with 11 percent of Masters money wagered going toward Woods bets.

The biggest wager on Woods thus far, according to Forbes, is a $1,000 ticket posted when Woods’s Masters odds were 50/1.

Woods’s 20/1 odds were tied for sixth-best at the time, with Jason Day the favorite at 8/1. Odds posted by sportsbook.ag now have Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy as co-favorites at 15/2, with Woods seventh at 22/1.

Woods has won the Masters four times, but his last green jacket came in 2005. The 41-year-old has finished in the top four at Augusta National six times since that 2005 win.