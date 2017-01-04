Tiger Woods sets 2017 debut at Torrey Pines, commits to Honda Classic

We now know Tiger Woods’s official PGA Tour return date.

Woods has committed to the Farmers Insurance Open, per the tournament’s announcement Wednesday. The 41-year-old will make his 2017 PGA Tour debut there, too, at the event set for Torrey Pines’s North and South golf courses in La Jolla, Calif., from Jan. 26-29.

Woods had previously committed to the Genesis Open from Feb. 16-19 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., but this now becomes his most pressing PGA Tour start.

When he returns that last week of January, it will be Woods’s first PGA Tour start since finishing T-10 at the Wyndham Championship in August 2015. Woods is a seven-time champion at the Farmers Insurance Open and has won at Torrey Pines as a pro eight times overall including the 2008 U.S. Open.

“We’re thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to see Tiger in addition to what is already a very strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open,” said Peter Ripa, Century Club CEO. “He has experienced tremendous success at Torrey Pines and in our tournament, and we couldn’t think of a better place for him to start the year.”

Woods captured the Farmers Insurance Open in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013, and last played it in 2015, when he withdrew on the North Course’s third hole (his 12th of the day) in the first round due to a back injury.

Woods did make his competitive return to golf last month at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial 18-man event that Woods hosts in the Bahamas. The 41-year-old only mustered a 15th-place finishing, but that performance showed a lot of positive signs.

In a way, this is a return to the norm. Woods often would start his PGA Tour season at the Farmers Insurance Open, in fact doing so three times between 2011-14. He also did so three straight years from 2006-08.

It’s of course a place of comfort, too, as Woods has as many PGA Tour wins at Torrey Pines as Jordan Spieth has total.

Woods will face a field of top names at Torrey, as World No. 1 Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose and defending champion Brandt Snedeker have all committed to the tournament already.

UPDATE (6:04 p.m. ET)

Another PGA Tour event has Woods as a commitment, as the Honda Classic announced Wednesday that Woods is in the field for the Feb. 23-26 event at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

“It’s so great to see Tiger Woods back swinging a golf club and competing again,” said Kenneth R. Kennerly, the Honda Classic’s Executive Director. “He has been such a big part of the growth that we have experienced at The Honda Classic since he moved to Jupiter Island.”

This will be Woods’s fourth appearance in the event. He made his debut in 2012, stirring crowds with a final-round 62 that briefly gave him a chance to beat Rory McIlroy before settling for a tie for second.

Woods would place T-37 the following year and in 2014 shot a third-round 65 but withdrew after 13 holes on the final day due to a bad back.