Davis Love III breaks collarbone in snowboarding accident

Even captaining the U.S. to a Ryder Cup victory hasn’t afforded Davis Love III a reprieve from injury woes.

As Golf Channel reports, Love broke his collarbone in three places earlier this week in a snowboarding accident in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The 53-year-old was flown to Birmingham, Ala., where surgery was performed Thursday, with a plate and eight screws put into the collarbone. Love was snowboarding with his son, Dru, when the accident occurred.

“Davis said, ‘I committed the cardinal sin of following Dru down the mountain,’” Love’s manager Mac Barnhardt told Golf Channel.

As Golf Channel notes, Love’s timetable for return is expected to be 12 weeks, and he may not be able to start swinging a club for at least six weeks. Prior to the injury, Love was signed up to play in next week’s Sony Open.

This is the latest injury issue for Love, who underwent hip surgery last July to fix a torn left hip labrum. He recovered from the surgery just fine, and was able to be an active captain in leading the Americans to a 17-11 victory at last fall’s Ryder Cup.

Love had returned to competition prior to his collarbone injury, posting a T-41 in November at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and following up two weeks later with a missed cut at the RSM Classic.