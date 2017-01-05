Dustin Johnson headlines GWAA Player of the Year recipients

Dustin Johnson, Ariya Jutanugarn and Bernhard Langer all ran away with Golf Writers’ Association of America Player of the Year honors, the GWAA announced Thursday.

Johnson, 32, was named the 2016 Player of the Year in men’s golf, receiving 82 percent of the vote to beat out the likes of Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy. Johnson won his first major title, the U.S. Open, among his three Tour victories last year.

“It means a great deal to be recognized by my many friends in the media,” Johnson said. “I’m proud to be the recipient of their prestigious award.”

Jutanugarn, 21, won five times en route to winning the women’s Player of the Year honors. The Thailand native won 85 percent of the vote.

Langer, 59, was named Player of the Year among senior golfers for the third time. This time, he received 97 percent of the vote.

The three players will be honored during the annual GWAA awards dinner April 5 in Augusta, Ga.