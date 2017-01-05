Jason Day begins 2017 in really colorful Nike outfit

Well, when you start a new clothing deal, it’s usually not a bad idea to open things up with a splash.

Jason Day seems to be a fan of that idea. The World No. 1 officially joined the Nike Golf staff on Jan. 1, as he signed a multiyear clothing and footwear deal with the company. That means Day will be wearing Nike gear for the coming years.

What do we have to look forward to? In his first competitive round since joining Nike – Thursday at the SBS Tournament of Champions – the Aussie went for a bold color scheme.

No change needed. Engineered so @JDayGolf can stay in the zone from Kapalua’s 1st tee to 18 green. AeroReact Polo: https://t.co/KaJ9aJYmg8 pic.twitter.com/CwTBjZtYti — Nike Golf (@nikegolf) January 5, 2017

You’re not going to miss that guy on the course.

As for the specifics on the shirt and pricing, ESPN’s Darren Rovell provided some context.

Jason Day's first Nike polo he will play in is the AeroReact. It's a form fitting shirt that Nike sells for $90. pic.twitter.com/ENVv756HZj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 5, 2017

And here’s a look at how that outfit appears out on the golf course.

If Day’s play in 2017 is as noticeable as his attire, he’s going to be just fine.