Jimmy Walker takes 2-shot lead at Kapalua thanks to hot putter

Here is a recap of Thursday’s first round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course:

• Leaderboard •

LEADING: Jimmy Walker was on fire early, playing his first six holes in 5 under, and that catapulted him to an 8-under 65 and a two-shot lead. It was a bogey-free round that included six birdies and an eagle. Walker has struggled since his PGA Championship win in July, but does have a 2015 playoff loss at Kapalua on his resume. Walker made a 17-footer for par at 17 to keep his card clean, and should be thanking his putter in general as he led the field on the day in Strokes Gained: Putting, posting a +3.460 mark.

CHASING: Jim Herman, in his first career round at the Tournament of Champions, posted a 6-under 67. Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore joined him at that number. Seven other players are within four of the lead. Jason Dufner and Daniel Berger both sit at 5 under. Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are the most notable players at 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This pitch-in birdie, from Patrick Reed at the par-4 sixth. What a beautiful running shot that gave us memories of his Ryder Cup theatrics. Reed would shoot 3-under 70.

QUOTABLE: “Everybody’s in a good mood. They’re happy, there’s umbrellas in your drinks. I don’t know what else you need.” – Walker, on why Hawaiian atmosphere seems to suit him

CHIP SHOTS: Jordan Spieth won this tournament by eight a year ago, but finds himself far down the leaderboard after 18 holes this time around. Spieth was actually 2 under through 12 but stalled to a 1-under 72 to sit T-22 in the 32-man field. … World No. 1 Jason Day three-putted the final hole for bogey but still opened in a solid 3-under 70 and sits T-12. … Only three players in the field were over par for the day, with Billy Hurley III (1-over 74), James Hahn (1-over 74) and Si Woo Kim (2-over 75) those lone names.

UP NEXT: Friday’s second round will be on Golf Channel from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.