Ryder Cup hero Patrick Reed looks to unleash the beast in 2017

KAPALUA, Hawaii – In the afterglow of a magnificent Ryder Cup triumph some eight years in the making, Patrick Reed sat in his chair inside the interview room at Hazeltine last October and felt a strange stinging feeling pulsating through his calves.

“I was thinking to myself, I don’t know what’s going on,” Reed said Wednesday at the SBS Tournament of Champions. “I could barely walk out.

“So it hit me later. Thank God, it hit me later.”

Even two weeks at home did little to recharge him. Reed, who played five matches in three days inside an amped-up home arena in Minneapolis, showed up to play in Malaysia and China and found he wasn’t ready to go. The hero of Team USA – he finished 3-1-1 and took down Europe’s leader, Rory McIlroy, 1 up, in a Sunday singles match for the ages – Reed said it took him a while just to regain his swing speed, his distance and to restore his mental game.

“It took everything out of me,” Reed said.

The U.S. has been seeking a Ryder Cup star for a couple of decades, and Reed, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, could be the guy, first emerging in short sleeves and sporting rosy cheeks in the chilly climes of Scotland in 2014, then starring at Hazeltine this fall. His 3.5 points led all U.S. players in a 17-11 victory, the team’s much-needed first since 2008.

Now that he’s back on his own and has returned to the reality of a regular PGA Tour season, Reed, 26 and ranked No. 8 in the world, will try to take some of the parts that assemble that Ryder Cup stalwart and funnel them into his week-to-week performance on Tour. Surely there won’t be the raw emotion he feels when he dons the colors of his country. But there has to be something from that explosive cocktail that can translate positively.

Reed was asked to describe Patrick Reed the Ryder Cupper in a single word. He laughed, then answered, “Crazy.” He then paused, reflected, and added, “I mean, just passionate.”

“I don’t want to let my country down,” he said. “I don’t want to let my teammates down, and getting into an event like that, it’s just, you go out there and try to prove yourself.

“It just brings out the beast in me.”

And the best in him. Now he’ll turn his efforts into winning again on Tour, and Kapalua’s Plantation Course would be a good place for him to start. (Reed tees off at 5:40 p.m. EST on Thursday, alongside World No. 1 Jason Day.) Reed shot 21 under and won two years ago on the Plantation; last January, he bettered that score by a shot, yet lost to a red-hot Jordan Spieth by eight.

“He had three rounds where he just dominated,” Reed said of Spieth, his Ryder Cup partner and fellow Texan. “I played horribly Friday. That’s where that huge gap came from. And then on Sunday, after about the seventh hole, I just kind of went stagnant and didn’t make any birdies.

“Any kind of pressure I could put on him, I didn’t do it. And nobody else was in position to put pressure on him.”

The Plantation can be a quirky golf course. It features five par 5s, has huge elevation changes, giant greens with slope, and is wide open off the tee. There is wind to conquer and grain to figure out on the greens. With Maui having been drenched by rains throughout December, the course is playing differently than most years, and not nearly as firm and fast as usual. Reed enjoys the challenge it presents.

“You have to hit the ball lower, be able to control your golf ball, hit different kinds of shots,” he said. “You have to play aggressive.”

Reed arrived to Maui a little under the weather. He’d been fighting a bad cold at home in Texas, spent three days in bed and moved his flight to Monday night to get as much rest as he possibly could. He says he feels “about 80 percent.”

With the fiery Reed, that could be plenty enough to contend for a title. He loves to play, and loves to compete, maybe even to his detriment. He has averaged 30.5 starts over the last four years, which he realizes is probably too much golf, playing more events than most others in the top 10 are playing.

That said, Reed simply has a hard time scaling back.

“Do I need to?” he asked. “Yes. Am I going to? I don’t know. We’ll have to see how the year is going. It’s just hard. I love to play.”

He and his wife, Justine, have a daughter, Windsor-Wells, who is young enough to travel full-time, so Reed sees no logic in sitting at home in Houston. Not when there is golf to be played. When he stays home, he feels as if he is missing something.

His lone victory of 2015-16 arrived late, in the FedEx Cup Playoffs at The Barclays at New York’s Bethpage Black. He called it the highlight of his year, though it’s hard to imagine it moved him more than the emotions he put on display at the Ryder Cup. He and McIlroy put on a brilliant show that had high intensity with great sportsmanship. It was terrific theater.

As he looks to 2017, Reed said he needs to drive the ball more consistently (he hit less than 56 percent of his fairways, ranking 151st). If he does that, there’s a good chance we’ll see him in contention more often.

And once there, Reed, the “other” guy who dons Sunday red, hopes to show that magical, fist-pumping form that he summons at the Ryder Cup.

“We don’t go and play golf tournaments to finish top 10,” Reed said. “We’re going to try to win.”

The beast knows no other way.