Live blog: Jimmy Walker goes bogey-free for lead as Spieth struggles

It was a great start to 2017 for Jimmy Walker, who posted an 8-under 65 to open up a two-shot lead after one round at Kapalua Resort on Maui.

One big name that faltered was Jordan Spieth, who’s on the bottom half of the leaderboard despite shooting a sub-par score (1-under 72). Here’s our full breakdown of the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.

We tracked Thursday’s highlights throughout the opening round on the Plantation Course, providing videos, social content, insight and more. All of that is below.

SBS Tournament of Champions Tracker

UPDATE No. 8: 10:18 p.m. ET

Round 1 is over! Jimmy Walker indeed takes a two-shot lead. Quite a round from the

In 13 rounds at the @PGATOUR_TOC, Jimmy Walker has never shot worse than par. He leads after Round 1. Leaderboard: https://t.co/aFpQ0Bxpfe pic.twitter.com/oa9uT8nppW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

Closing birdie for Spieth, courtesy of an 8-footer, allows him a sub-par round. But 1-under 72 only has him T-22. Not a great start.

Two-time @SonyOpenHawaii champ Jimmy Walker in the lead at @PGATOUR_TOC after first round 65 (-8). Defending champ Jordan Spieth at -1. — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerKHON) January 6, 2017

UPDATE No. 7: 9:25 p.m. ET

Jimmy Walker makes a 17-footer for par at 17 to stay bogey-free then closes by knocking a wedge stiff for birdie. That’s 8-under 65 and a two-shot lead for the 2015 runner-up at Kapalua.

Poor Danny Berger😦

UPDATE No. 6: 8:40 p.m. ET

Jimmy Walker birdies 15 to move to 7 under and take one-shot lead. But Jim Herman is the clubhouse leader thanks to a 67.

UPDATE No. 5: 7:47 p.m. ET

Jim Herman is once again the solo leader at 6 under. He’s one clear of three players. Here’s the current top 5.

Jordan Spieth and Jason Day both turned in 2 under. So they are in good position at the moment.

Jason Day opens @nikegolf

deal with a bang by sporting a REALLY colorful outfit at Kapalua: https://t.co/c9qsLCUcBG pic.twitter.com/kCFj8yHsOG — Golfweek (@golfweek) January 6, 2017

Jimmy Walker hit 48.31 percent of his fairways last season, ranking 183d. For the PGA champ, that's not exactly driving for show … — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 6, 2017

Jimmy Walker, one off the lead at Kapalua, is playing with a 42-inch Titleist 917D2 driver this week, hoping to improve his driving numbers — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 6, 2017

UPDATE No. 4: 6:35 p.m. ET

Jimmy Walker, man. That’s three birdies and an eagle in six holes for Walker, as he’s already 5 under and tied for the lead.

UPDATE No. 4: 6:02 p.m. ET

Some thoughts from the early action. Scores aren’t as low as usual, but birdies are still out there. And it seems like the guys who may just be happy to be here aren’t mailing it in. Cody Gribble and Jim Herman are both first-timers but are tied for the lead. Pat Perez and Aaron Baddeley are here after long hiatuses and currently are one back. We’ll wait a little longer to judge because leaders are just starting their rounds.

In the U.S., it's National Bird Day. 🐦 In the Bahamas, its National Byrd Day. Touché, @JByrdpga pic.twitter.com/rne5m0jpYw — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 5, 2017

UPDATE No. 3: 5:28 p.m. ET

Cody Gribble and Jim Herman are now your co-leaders at Kapalua.

Rod Pampling, oldest man in the field at 47, sits atop the early leaderboard (with @PatPerezGolf) at 2 under. #Kapalua — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 5, 2017

In honor of National Bird Day, rookie @CodyGribble birdies Nos. 4, 5 and 6 to get it back to 1 under par. #SBS2017 — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) January 5, 2017

There have been 388 drives of 400 yards or more recorded on the PGA TOUR since 2003. 226 of those drives have come from @PGATOUR_TOC. pic.twitter.com/SlTVpFZJuK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2017

UPDATE No. 2: 4:28 p.m. ET

Six-way tie for the lead right now!

Cody Gribble hits first PGA Tour tee shot of the new year. SBS Tournament of Champions on @SiriusXMPGATOUR from Kapalua at 4pm pic.twitter.com/n8jScP8v58 — Bill Rosinski (@RosinskiBill) January 5, 2017

UPDATE No. 1: 3:45 p.m. ET

The first birdie of 2017 goes to … Pat Perez. That’ a 3 at No. 1 and he’s leading as he has yet to make worse than birdie in 2017 at -1 through 1.

That unmistakable Ryan Moore swing is looking fresh. The Ryder Cup hero begins his 2017 in a couple of hours.

The opening ceremony is underway. 🎶🌊 Join us live from Hawaii.https://t.co/h0fKqJqY7T pic.twitter.com/bq2DJDK7Th — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2017

It may have been 20 years ago, but this Tiger Woods knockout punch from 1997 TOC is still relevant.

A @PGATOUR_TOC win in the rain for Tiger came 20 years ago 🌧🏆 pic.twitter.com/GMGw1WgXwb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 3, 2017