Live blog: SBS Tournament of Champions, second round

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.

What to look for Friday:

So, as is wont to happen in golf, that round did not go nearly as expected, and that means some major developments to look out for on the second day. Let’s get the biggest one out there first: Can Jordan Spieth shake off a poor start? This guy torched Kapalua last year on his way to an eight-shot win, so to see him T-22 through 18 holes is more than a bit jarring. He tees off at 3:40 p.m. ET, and we’ll get a chance to see if early in the year Spieth can charge his way back into contention and fight for this title or be an afterthought on the weekend. Personally, we wouldn’t bet against him going out and posting, say, a 66 on Friday.

Aside from Spieth, it’ll be interesting to see how the other big names fare. Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed are all lurking. Any one of them, with a really hot round, could even take the lead or at least come close Friday. By the end of Friday, we should have a better idea how much or little the cream will rise to the top this week.

Of course, definitely pay attention to the final group. Jimmy Walker is a major champion and experienced winner, but his form has been off of late. Jim Herman is a newbie to Kapalua who just earned his first PGA Tour title last year. So there are some questions whether that pair can keep it up Friday, let alone the whole week. It’ll be fascinating to watch.

