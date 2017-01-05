Pat Perez finds paradise after a lot of 'food' and 'booze' in 2016

KAPALUA, Hawaii – With his long black locks flowing from his gray, flat-brimmed hat, hair stretching all the way to his shoulders, Pat Perez looks like a fireballer who you might see stepping out of a Major League bullpen somewhere to blaring walk-up music.

Remember Al Hrabosky?

But golf is Perez’s game, and for a decade and a half on the PGA Tour, he’s done it better than most. Winning is difficult on the PGA Tour, as Perez, now 40, quickly will remind you. This week’s start at the SBS Tournament of Champions is the 380th of his career; he’s won two times.

The second victory, the one that delivered Perez here to paradise, came quite unexpectedly last autumn. Perez was coming off left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in March of last year, having spent seven months at home in Arizona. He had to keep the shoulder immobile. At one point he never left his couch for a month, reclining at night but struggling to get any sleep.

What sustained him through such a time?

“A lot of booze,” he said. “A lot of food. A lot of everything.”

Perez thought he might not play until 2017, likely starting at next week’s Sony Open, but that changed when he got a surprise invitation to play in the Tour’s no-cut, 78-player CIMB Classic in Malaysia in late October. That was all he needed.

He said he could not get to Malaysia fast enough. He tied for 33rd, followed up by playing well in Las Vegas (T-7) and then won the OHL Classic in Mexico, where he shot 62 in the third round. He went from a guy doing nothing on the couch to sitting third in the Tour’s FedEx Cup standings, and this week he starts his 2017 at a winners-only gathering for 32 players at beautiful Kapalua.

He said he honestly doesn’t care if he finishes dead last. He is going to enjoy every step of it.

“If I five-putt a hole, I’m going to smile,” Perez said Thursday after shooting an opening-round 69 at Kapalua’s Plantation Course, his first round here in seven years. “2016 was unbelievable. I wouldn’t be able to draw up that type of year. The misery, the ‘miserableness’ and the down, all the way to the ultimate, which was the winner’s circle. I don’t even know if it’s happened. Has it happened?”

“A guy starts off (crappy), makes two cuts, finishes 60th in both, then has surgery (in March), then comes back and wins his third event? Who’s done it?”

Not bad for a man who, seven months after his surgery, sneaked out to a golf course to hit a single chip, covering only 10 yards or so, just to feel the sensation again. One ball. That’s all he allowed himself. That was July 15. A week later, he hit a shot 30 yards, and felt no pain. The seven-month break away from competitive golf did him well, refreshing him mentally, recharging his entire body.

He didn’t miss the Tour that much until he got close to returning, and then he missed it a whole bunch.

“You don’t miss it when you’re out here trudging around for 35 weeks,” he said. “You can’t wait to take a break. I’ve never been more excited to come back.

“Going to Malaysia, I couldn’t get there fast enough. I was in the air 24 hours, they lost my clubs, so that was another day I had to wait. I got to the course finally on Tuesday and it rained three days. I still couldn’t go play. I was champing at the bit. I couldn’t wait to get out there … and I went out and bogeyed my first hole.

“I didn’t love it anymore.”

As for the last part, Perez was kidding, of course. He loves golf. He’s a fiery guy whose temper, at times, has held him back. He vows to have a whole new attitude now that he’s back. Sure, he’s only won twice, but he takes pride in the fact that he earned a Tour card in 2002 and never has surrendered it. That’s not easy to do.

“Everyone says, ‘Do you wish you’d won more?’ Who doesn’t? There’s also guys who haven’t kept their job as long as me. When I get done with my status, if I don’t win again, I’m going to have 19 years straight. There aren’t a lot of guys that can say that. When you manage to keep your job 16 times in a row, that’s pretty good. It speaks for consistency.

“Of course I wanted to win more. I just wasn’t in enough positions to do it.”

But the glory of where Perez stands today, and his positive attitude, is that he feels better equipped than he ever has. Post-surgery, he has honed a totally different swing with his coach, Drew Steckel, and said he is hitting the ball farther. His body had time to “decompress.” If he only knew what he does now when he was 24 …

The crowds on Maui are much lighter than those who might attend a tournament on the mainland, and Perez said that his opening round felt like some walk in the park. He views his week here as an unexpected bonus, something he never even thought about after taking what he terms his “mid-career break.”

“I wasn’t real interested in getting here when I came back,” Perez said. “No. 1, I was interested in getting my card back. I wanted to get my job.

“It’s going to be nice to be in everything again. It (winning) was pretty massive. It was like having the weight of the world lifted off my shoulders.”

And with a refreshed attitude, now comes the fun.