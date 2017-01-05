Tee times, pairings: 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions, second round

Jimmy Walker leads by two in Maui.
Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday’s second round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course. (Note: All times adjusted to Eastern Time.)
- 3:20 p.m.: James Hahn, Si Woo Kim
- 3:30 p.m.: Branden Grace, Billy Hurley III
- 3:40 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes
- 3:50 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Bubba Watson
- 4:00 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Brian Stuard
- 4:10 p.m.: Russell Knox, Vaughn Taylor
- 4:20 p.m.: Greg Chalmers, Charley Hoffman
- 4:30 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Jason Day
- 4:40 p.m.: William McGirt, Brandt Snedeker
- 4:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Fabian Gomez
- 5:00 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Aaron Baddeley
- 5:10 p.m.: Pat Perez, Hideki Matsuyama
- 5:20 p.m.: Cody Gribble, Rod Pampling
- 5:30 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Jason Dufner
- 5:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Ryan Moore
- 5:50 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Jim Herman
Comments