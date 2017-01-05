SMU adds Charles Osborne to strong 2018 class

Charles Osborne, who goes by “Ollie,” used to do alpine ski racing. Now, though, his focus in on golf.

Speaking of which, Osborne has decided where he will play his college golf. Last month, Osborne, 17, verbally committed to SMU for the Class of 2018.

“I chose SMU because I feel the coaching, teammates, facilities, and school provides me with the best opportunities as a student, athlete, and life after college,” Osborne said. “Coach Jason Enloe has always been a positive and supportive influence throughout the recruiting process, and he has done an outstanding job recruiting which will allow me to play with some exceptional players.

“In addition, SMU has an amazing campus and the best golf facilities in the nation with access to Trinity Forest Golf Club and Dallas Athletic Club. Within hours of committing to SMU, my future teammates contacted me with congratulations and invitations to meet. This team’s camaraderie, chemistry and total group effort, along with Coach Enloe’s demeanor, experience, ability to motivate and his gift to instruct makes me excited to play for SMU.”

Osborne, who attends Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in Reno, Nev., chose SMU over Stanford, Alabama, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Nevada, Auburn, Oregon State and Northwestern. He visited SMU, Stanford, Arizona, Alabama, Nevada and Washington.

Osborne’s brother Stephen is a freshman at Nevada this season.

Osborne, ranked 331st overall and 63rd in his class by Golfweek, won the FCWT event at Dove Mountain last year and also notched top-3 finishes at the NCGA Tour Championship (third), the NCGA event at Rancho Murieta (second) and the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at El Macero (T-2).

He joins a 2018 class for SMU that includes top-ranked junior Noah Goodwin, as well as Tyson Dinsmore, Joe Highsmith and Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong.