Tiger Woods enjoys 'needling' Donald Trump during golf round

Tiger Woods teed it up with President-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 23 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

On Thursday, Woods wrote a blog that included some insight from that round. Woods’ biggest takeaway: “What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old. He takes a pretty good lash.”

Woods, 41, also said that the two talked about “wide-ranging” topics on the course, from trash-talking to business.

“We both enjoyed the bantering, bickering and needling,” Woods wrote. “I also shared my vision for golf and what I’m trying to do.”

Tiger sporting the "Mac Daddy Santa" goatee while playing golf with Donald Trump. 😳 (via @izzy_pecoraro) https://t.co/kVYoJ4yF1w pic.twitter.com/XmWtntY3ee — Golfweek (@golfweek) December 23, 2016

Woods and Trump didn’t play a match. Instead, it was a friendly match in which Woods tested equipment.

“I was testing drivers and fairway woods, and changed some settings,” Woods said. “I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment.”

Woods will return to action on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 26-29 at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif.

“I’ve now had the privilege of playing golf with Mr. Trump, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama,” Woods added, “and I appreciate the opportunity.”