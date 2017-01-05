Tiger Woods to play 4 events in 5 weeks after Dubai commitment

Tiger Woods’ early-season schedule is filling out.

It was announced Wednesday that Woods would play the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 26-29 in La Jolla, Calif., and the Honda Classic Feb. 23-26 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Woods also previously committed to the Genesis Open Feb. 16-19 in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

And then on Thursday morning, Woods posted a blog on his website in which he announced he was also playing the Omega Dubai Desert Classic Feb. 2-5 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Woods hasn’t played the European Tour event since 2014, and he won it in 2006 and ’08.

This year’s Dubai Desert Classic field will also feature Rory McIlroy, as well as last year’s British Open winner Henrik Stenson and defending Masters champ Danny Willett.

The Dubai commitment means Woods will play four times in five weeks. His off week will be between Dubai and the Genesis Open at Riviera.