For Tiger Woods, the goal is simple: win

As Tiger Woods prepares for his PGA Tour return at the end of this month, his expectations are high.

“I am working hard to sharpen my game for 2017, and my goal is simple: to win,” Woods wrote Thursday on his website. “Winning takes care of itself.”

As former NFL coach Herm Edwards once said, “You play to win the game,” so it’s not surprising that Woods has set lofty goals for himself – even if a year ago Woods was unsure if he would ever play again, let alone win again.

“I know many people doubted whether I would play competitive golf again, and to be honest, even I wasn’t sure,” Woods said. “A year ago at Hero, I was asked the question and gave a completely different answer. But after a year of working harder than I’ve ever worked to get back, I knew it was possible.”

Woods returned to competitive golf last month for his foundation’s Bahamas event, his first competitive tournament in nearly 16 months after two back surgeries in the fall of 2015. He finished 15th out of 18th, but showed promising signs, including a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the second round at Albany Golf Course.

“Shooting 65 in the second round felt great, but more than anything, keeping my card clean meant the most,” Woods said. “The fact that I didn’t drop a shot that day showed I had come a long way.”

Woods didn’t play free of doubt, though. He had his concerns about the physicality of the rounds, mainly because he hadn’t played or practiced much leading into the event. Plus, he got sick before Thanksgiving and lost 10 pounds.

“All three of us (my children Sam and Charlie) got blitzed by a virus, and it kicked our butts,” Woods said. “I didn’t know how much energy I would have, and I ran out of gas all four days.”

Woods called his performance at Hero “a positive step,” but admitted he made a lot of mistakes, ones that he never made when he was busy winning 14 majors and 65 other PGA Tour titles.

“I just need to keep building off that and eliminate the simple mistakes I made,” Woods said. “Being away from the game that long, I made some really dumb errors I don’t normally make, and it cost me. On top of that, I got a couple bad breaks and didn’t recover from them.

“My good stuff was really good, which is a great sign.”

Is Tiger’s good stuff in 2017 good enough to win tournaments? We’ll see – and soon. He’s set to play four times in five weeks, starting Jan. 26-29 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

It will be a busy stretch and a good test for Woods’ body. If he can stay healthy, that will be a victory in itself, considering Woods’ recent health history.

But Woods is more concerned with actual victories on the golf course. He might not be the same player he was in 2000, but he still has the drive.

“My love for the game never left,” Woods said. “It’s just that the body would not allow me to play. Now my body is allowing me to do it again. Combine that with the amount of support I have received from so many people, and the help I’ve had from players and friends, and there is great reason for optimism.”