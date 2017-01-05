What to watch for in Round 1 of the SBS Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour is in Kapalua, Hawaii, this week on Maui for the SBS Tournament of Champions.

What to look for Thursday:

This is a tournament of champions, so there will be no shortage of big names to follow. As you might imagine, though, the most tantalizing groups are the final ones to go out, and you’ll be able to view them in prime time.

Any of the final four groups that tee off starting at 5:20 p.m. ET are worth a follow. That quartet of twosomes kicks off with Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama, a highly electric pair considering Thomas’s social media presence and Matsuyama’s scorching hot end to 2016.

We then get to Ryan Moore (Ryder Cup hero) and Russell Knox (potential 2017 breakout). Patrick Reed (another Ryder Cup hero) and Jason Day (World No. 1) follow, and we cap it off at 5:50 p.m. with Jordan Spieth (defending champion) and Dustin Johnson (2016 PGA Tour Player of the Year).

What a gauntlet that is. It’ll also be our first glimpse into how these guys might perform this year. We can’t take too much from one round or tournament, but it’s a start.

Also would be remiss not to mention a feel-good story to be on the lookout for Thursday. Billy Hurley III is certainly that and he’s worth a follow as he embarks on his round at 4 p.m. ET.

How to follow the action: