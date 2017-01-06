Jordan Spieth faces 'too big of an uphill battle' after 2 bad holes in Hawaii

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Did one second-round swing take Jordan Spieth out of contention to win the SBS Tournament of Champions? He tends to think so, having cost himself a stellar round when he drove his ball out of play left and made triple-bogey 7 at the 17th hole at Kapalua’s Plantation Course on Friday.

Certainly it crushed the momentum of his round. As for taking him completely out, not so fast. Having made nine birdies on Friday, and having shot 30 under par to win by eight shots a year ago, Spieth can’t really be counted out, can he? Even if he is seven shots behind the leaders with 36 holes left.

“I’ll struggle over the next couple hours getting over 17 kind of throwing me out of the tournament,” said Spieth, the fifth-ranked player in the world, who shot 4-under 69 despite a double-bogey at the par-3 eighth to go along with his triple. “I just feel that it’s going to be too big of an uphill battle.”

Spieth, who sits at 5-under 141 through two rounds (Kapalua’s Plantation has five par 5s), reasons he can shoot “12 to 14 under” over the weekend, but doesn’t feel as if that will be enough.

If not, that’s fine. Spieth is here to build momentum, to get his putting back in order after spending a good deal of practice time on his long game leading into his last start, the Hero World Challenge, in December. He’s looking to get sharper on his distance control with his irons and wedges.

When Spieth won the Emirates Australian Open in November, it marked his third worldwide victory of 2016 – or “three and a half” if you count this autumn’s Ryder Cup triumph, as he does.

If it seemed to be a “down” year, it’s only because Spieth had raised the bar so high one year earlier. He won five times, including two majors, and wrapped up Player of the Year honors by winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

In addition, he played great on the biggest stages in ’15, winning the Masters and U.S. Open, missing a playoff by a shot at the British Open and finishing second to a record-setting Jason Day at the PGA Championship.

How is a 22-year-old (he turned 23 over the summer) supposed to follow that?

It makes perfect sense that Spieth was relieved to see the ball drop on New Year’s eve to give him a fresh start. He didn’t have anywhere near the major season in ’16 that he’d had a year earlier. He squandered a five-shot lead on the back nine at the Masters and did not contend in the other three majors, finding himself on the more challenging side of the draw in all three. It was a bit of a shock to the system after the major season he had in 2015, when he never was out of contention.

He has learned a few lessons from each of his last two seasons. For one, momentum is a wonderful thing.

“A couple of the biggest things, just looking at my career from a career picture, not just a ‘now’ picture, which is unfortunately kind of the world we live in,” Spieth said earlier this week in Hawaii. “For individuals and for the questions that are asked, it’s very ‘present.’

“And so I’ve been looking more to the future for goals, for kind of just my outlook on practice, overall wellness, workout regimen. Just doing things and thinking about things from a long-term perspective that are, I think, going to make it a bit easier if things aren’t great short term. And even when they are great short term, on managing, and trying to obviously continue, that momentum.

“But overall, recognizing that if last year is a ‘down’ year for us, we’re in really good shape long-term when you start compiling those numbers. It makes me think a lot more positive about last season and my career going forward, just looking at it from a more elongated perspective.”

That’s why on Friday, despite his two rough holes, Spieth was able to rise above and cull many positives from his round. He hit some great iron shots and exhibited nice control on some “tweener” shots that weren’t hit fully. Certainly there was a little competitive rust having not played for a month, as is the case for most all the players, so he realizes that he will inevitably hit a foul ball or two.

In addition, Spieth even considered the triple partly caused by a mistake that a rookie might make. Frustrated by a poor drive hooked left – he said it easily will be his worst drive of this year – Spieth didn’t take his time after dropping, and flushed a 7-iron for his layup shot that bounded into another hazard, causing yet another drop. He whistled a great iron from 177 yards to 5 feet, but then missed the putt for double.

“That was pretty frustrating,” he said. “But at the same time, after what, four or five years on Tour, I should know you can save yourself a shot by taking your time. … I can rebound.”

One swing may or may not cost him his chance to win. (His double at 8 came when his 7-iron drifted into a bunker into a horrible, downhill lie.) For Spieth this week in paradise, it’s all about shaking off a little competitive rust and building for the road ahead.

“All in all,” said Spieth, who will play next week at Sony, on Oahu, “really happy to see that amount of birdies (nine). That’s positive going forward. The other stuff is a little easier to clean up.”