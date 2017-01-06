Justin Thomas, Ryan Moore break from logjam to co-lead at Kapalua

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round of the 2017 SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort’s Plantation Course:

• Leaderboard •

LEADING: With 20 minutes left in the round, there was a five-way tie for the lead. In the end, Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore broke away from the pack. We swear they could be twins, too. They were in the same group Friday, both have gone 67-67 over the first two days and birdied the final hole to reach 12 under. Thomas actually finished birdie-birdie while Moore birdied five of his final seven holes to reach that number.

CHASING: Jimmy Walker, the first-round leader by two, did hold his own on Friday. Walker made four birdies in a 3-under 70 to find himself one shot behind. He is joined at 11 under by Patrick Reed. The 2015 champion posted an 8-under 65, the round of the day, to take the clubhouse lead before settling for a spot one back. Jason Dufner sits 10 under while Hideki Matsuyama is another shot back at 9 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Justin Thomas proves that the ball can listen to you. Here he is on the par-3 eighth asking for a huge bounce left and back toward the green, and unbelievably he got the perfect kick.

"Get a huge kick!" Apparently all Justin needs to do is ask…#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/A7J5vyE6Mo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2017

QUOTABLE: “We were in contention and now pretty surely out of it. It’s a bummer not to really have a chance to win after two rounds.” – defending champion Jordan Spieth, following his Friday 69

CHIP SHOTS: Jordan Spieth made five straight birdies in the middle of his second round and was at one point 6 under for the day and within two of the lead at 7 under overall. But a ghastly triple bogey at 17 ruined a great round. To Spieth’s credit, he birdied the final hole to sit 5 under, but that leaves him seven back and his frustration at the lost opportunity was evident in the quote above. … Jim Herman didn’t have much magic on Friday, but he followed up an opening 67 just fine, posting 71 to sit 8 under in a tie for seventh. … World No. 1 Jason Day continues to find himself on the fringe of contention as he shoots 69 to move to 7 under and remain five back. … Brendan Steele experienced the biggest rise Friday, moving up 11 spots to a tie for 11th thanks to a 6-under 67. Meanwhile, Cody Gribble saw the biggest drop, as a 1-under 72 moved him from T-7 to T-19.

UP NEXT: Saturday’s third round will be on NBC from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then will move to Golf Channel, which will broadcast the remainder from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.